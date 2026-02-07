5 Cheap Projector Brands You Should Avoid (For A Good Reason)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smart TVs are cheap, and you can get one no matter how tight your budget is — even for less than $100 if you time your purchase well. But if you're working on a shoestring budget, one of the many compromises you should be willing to stomach is screen size. Most of the entry-level budget-focused smart TVs have come a long way in terms of reliability, but they typically come in small screen sizes. So, if you want larger screen real estate, such as 60 or more inches, the only option is to get a projector instead. And if you've looked around the market, you'll notice there's a flood of cheap projectors from different brands, some of which are from smaller companies that you've probably never heard of before.

And as the saying goes, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. One of the reasons why certain projectors are low-priced (while reputable brands like LG seem to sell its products at a premium) is that cheap brands usually sacrifice quality. You might see a projector from LG selling for almost $1,000 or even more, like the $1,299 LG CineBeam S, and you might think it's overpriced because there's a cheap model from a lesser-known brand that looks well-specced on paper and is enough for your needs.

But before you're tempted to buy a low-cost projector just because of the savings, you should particularly stay away from these cheap projector brands. To be clear, this isn't to say that these projector brands are bad per se. It's because they've been found guilty of false marketing claims in the past, so it's safe to avoid them for the foreseeable future.