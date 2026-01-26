Huge TVs Are Great, But The Smart Money Buys A Different Display

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TVs are available in truly gargantuan sizes, but not every household has the footprint to host these massive screens. Beyond the logistics of getting a big TV delivered, assembled, and potentially mounted (on the wall or to a stand), depending on the set you're buying, you may be shelling out quite the pretty penny. Take the Samsung 100-inch QN80F, for example: It's not even the brand's LED-LCD flagship (that honor goes to the QN90F), and the 100-inch version goes for $5,000.

If you want to maximize picture quality while keeping the screen size as large as possible, you should consider investing in a 4K projector instead of a TV. Thanks to advances in portability, laser lighting, and picture upscaling, today's projectors are able to deliver bright, colorful visuals in both dark and bright rooms, and many models are capable of throwing images that exceed 100 inches.

The Hisense PX3-PRO is an ultra-short-throw 4K projector that delivers exceptional picture quality and can be placed close to the wall or screen you'll be projecting onto. Compared to a TV like the Samsung 100-inch QN80F, the PX3-PRO is $1,500 less ($3,500 list price), projects an image as large as 150 inches, and delivers the kind of pixel punch that cinephiles and gamers will relish.