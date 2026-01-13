Goodbye, Ugly Mounted TVs: The Alternative Setup That You Need To Try

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Successfully wall-mounting a TV is a bit of an art form, and not everyone should be handed a paintbrush. Before you even touch a drill, you have to decide which wall makes the most sense, how to get the screen properly centered, and whether you've got studs to work with in the first place. Then comes the fun of choosing a mount, learning its quirks, and figuring out how to deal with all those messy TV cables a wall-mounted TV tends to leave behind.

Still, if you're set on ditching the feet or tabletop stand your TV came with in favor of a literally elevated setup, you may want to look into a universal TV stand. A universal stand is a tabletop product with a base that sits on top of a flat surface or entertainment center. The top part of the stand is a VESA-certified mount that your TV hangs from, much like it would if you were mounting it to a wall. Oftentimes, the pillar running from the base to the mount is both height-adjustable and hollowed out for hiding cables.

Universal TV stands are great for freeing up space on your TV furniture. Most models are simple to assemble, though not all units come with the best instructions. It's also worth mentioning that most of the mounts that come with a universal stand are stationary or tilt-only — meaning you can tilt your TV only up and down. This doesn't mean there aren't any universal stands with a swivel function, but if you want to be able to tilt and swivel your TV in any direction, you're probably better off going with a full-motion wall mount.