Goodbye, Ugly Mounted TVs: The Alternative Setup That You Need To Try
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Successfully wall-mounting a TV is a bit of an art form, and not everyone should be handed a paintbrush. Before you even touch a drill, you have to decide which wall makes the most sense, how to get the screen properly centered, and whether you've got studs to work with in the first place. Then comes the fun of choosing a mount, learning its quirks, and figuring out how to deal with all those messy TV cables a wall-mounted TV tends to leave behind.
Still, if you're set on ditching the feet or tabletop stand your TV came with in favor of a literally elevated setup, you may want to look into a universal TV stand. A universal stand is a tabletop product with a base that sits on top of a flat surface or entertainment center. The top part of the stand is a VESA-certified mount that your TV hangs from, much like it would if you were mounting it to a wall. Oftentimes, the pillar running from the base to the mount is both height-adjustable and hollowed out for hiding cables.
Universal TV stands are great for freeing up space on your TV furniture. Most models are simple to assemble, though not all units come with the best instructions. It's also worth mentioning that most of the mounts that come with a universal stand are stationary or tilt-only — meaning you can tilt your TV only up and down. This doesn't mean there aren't any universal stands with a swivel function, but if you want to be able to tilt and swivel your TV in any direction, you're probably better off going with a full-motion wall mount.
Elevate your television viewing experience with ease
One universal TV stand that's popular on Amazon is the Perlesmith Universal Swivel TV Stand. Scoring 4.6 out of 5 stars — based on over 29,500 reviews — this universal stand sells for $70. Compatible with most TV sizes between 37 and 75 inches and VESA patterns up to 600 x 400mm, the stand supports up to 99 pounds and has a tempered glass base for a clean, modern look. The built-in swivel function lets you turn the stand left or right up to 30 degrees, and you can choose from nine unique height configurations. We were also glad to see that the Perlesmith stand has built-in cable management, so you won't have to worry about wire clutter disturbing your next Netflix binge.
On the downside, one user mentioned that the included wrench is a bit underwhelming. They recommended using a 10mm socket screwdriver instead, which makes the installation faster and much easier. We also recommend the Hemudu Universal TV Stand for TVs up to 43 inches. The heavy-duty mounting plate keeps your TV locked down, and many Amazon shoppers were pleased with its sturdy build and simple assembly. Another solid option is the Perlesmith TV Replacement Legs, which replace a hanging mount in favor of two feet that attach to your TV's VESA mounting holes.
Considering the fact that the best TV brands on the market all come with proprietary feet and stands, all three stands are great for anyone who may have accidentally tossed those out-of-the-box accessories into the trash. At the end of the day, a universal TV stand is a practical and versatile solution that supports a wide range of TVs and TV-watching layouts, making it an excellent choice for home cinema spaces both big and small.