The 9 Cheapest Ways To Turn Your Basement Into A Home Theater

To most people, the idea of building a home theater sounds like an exciting but somewhat expensive venture. It's a luxury for sure, but it needn't be an expensive one — and it's something you can upgrade over time as and when funds allow. If you already have a disused basement that's dying for a makeover, you're halfway there already — the rest is just searching for bargains and a bit of decorating.

There are other intangible benefits to having a home theater rather than a regular big screen TV: it makes viewing anything a more intentional family event, rather than simply sitting down and vegging out in front of whatever is on (four hours in front of the TV a day is slowly killing you). It's not just for TV and movies, either: as long as you're not picky about super high frame rates, your home theater can be an incredible upgrade for gaming, too.

The good news is that you can start building a home theater on the cheap — and here's how.