10 Amazon Gadgets Under $10 That Actually Work
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There is usually a wide range of options for most products on Amazon. When it comes to gadgets, you can go for those that carry premium price tags, or you can stretch your money with budget-friendly counterparts. Anything sold for under $10 is often viewed as too cheap to be effective, but thankfully, ratings and reviews tell us when an affordable product actually delivers on its promise.
In this roundup of affordable Amazon gadgets, we cover a wide range of categories, including computer accessories, smart home devices, and even wireless earbuds. Since they're very affordable, you shouldn't expect them to match the performance and features of more expensive versions. However, these products have all received strong reviews from other shoppers, with an average rating of at least 4.2 out of 5 and at least 1,000 reviews. Whether you're on the hunt for a specific item or just browsing, check out our picks for Amazon gadgets under $10 that actually work.
Meanhigh USB-C Hub
If your laptop has too few ports for all your computer accessories, one solution is the Meanhigh USB-C Hub. One of the most useful USB gadgets available on Amazon, a USB-C hub instantly gives you more ports for connecting a mouse, keyboard, headphones, external drives, and more to your device. This Meanhigh item, which costs only $4.99, converts one USB-C port into three USB 2.0 ports and one USB 3.0 port, with the latter capable of data transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps. It also has wide compatibility, working with Windows laptops, MacBooks, and Chromebooks.
The Meanhigh USB-C Hub has an impressive average rating of 4.6 stars, based on almost 1,500 reviews. Amazon shoppers have praised the item for its durability and ease of use, with one customer claiming it has lasted for three years and counting. However, there were some complaints about connectivity issues with the accessories plugged into it. One suggestion to avoid this is to make sure that the Meanhigh USB-C hub is positioned so that it will not move at all while you're on your laptop.
E-Yooso E-1010 wireless mouse
The E-Yooso E-1010 wireless mouse is another computer accessory that won't break the bank. For just $8.99, you'll get up to 4,800 DPI, universal compatibility with any computer that has a USB-A port, and an ergonomic design with anti-slip and anti-sweat materials. It's powered by an AA battery that lasts up to 18 months before needing a replacement, and its USB receiver can be stored at the back when not in use. The mouse's 2.4GHz wireless connection works at a distance of up to 33 feet, though we're not quite sure why you'd have your mouse that far away from your laptop.
With a solid rating of 4.4 stars after more than 8,000 reviews, the E-Yooso E-1010 wireless mouse works well for its price, according to Amazon shoppers. There were complaints about the mouse not waking up from sleep mode and a tight fit for its battery, but customers are generally impressed by its smooth performance and comfortable shape. If you've already blown your budget on your computer upgrade, this wireless mouse is a solid purchase.
Sengled B11-N11 smart light bulb
Smart light bulbs are the best way to give your home a fresh look, and the Sengled B11-N11 is one of the most affordable options on the market at only $7.99 at the time of writing. After twisting it into a light socket and turning it on, Amazon's Alexa will automatically detect it and add it to the Alexa app as one of your smart home devices. You'll then be able to control it through the app or with voice commands on your Amazon Echo smart speakers, for functions such as turning it on or off or adjusting its brightness.
The Sengled B11-N11 smart light bulb has received more than 166,000 reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.4 stars. Shoppers are saying that the gadget is easy to set up and that it works well with Alexa. There are a few that said they experienced connectivity issues with the Sengled app or Alexa, though, with one customer raising the possibility that it's not designed for older Echo devices. This smart light bulb may not be perfect, but it's a great start if you want to take full advantage of your smart home.
Taotosune TTS004 computer speakers
If you want louder audio from your desktop computer or laptop, check out the Taotosune TTS004 computer speakers. Available for just $9.98, this accessory can connect through a USB-A port or a 3.5 millimeter audio port without the need for any drivers or additional software. It doesn't come with a built-in microphone or headphone jack, though, and it doesn't support Bluetooth connections. Measuring 12.4 inches by 2.2 inches by 2.4 inches, these speakers won't take up much space, and the volume knob is at the front, so it's easy to access.
More than 1,000 shoppers have reviewed the Taotosune TTS004 computer speakers, which carry an average rating of 4.3 stars. For its price and size, reviews say its volume is surprisingly loud, and its plug-and-play setup is hassle-free. There are no bells and whistles on this device, and the sound quality isn't very impressive, but that's to be expected given how cheap you can get these speakers.
Kootion 2-in-1 flash drive (64GB)
The Kootion 2-in-1 flash drive is a very helpful storage device because of its dual ports. Sold for $9.99 for its 32GB version, the flash drive works with both USB 3.0 ports and USB-C ports, for compatibility with computers and mobile devices with its on-the-go (OTG) function. The USB flash drive comes with protective covers for both ends and a lanyard to make it easier to find if you keep it in your pocket or your bag.
After nearly 2,000 reviews, the Kootion 2-in-1 flash drive has a rating of 4.4 stars, with customers saying that the device works well and that it copies files quickly. Some shoppers said they received defective units, but that was quickly resolved by asking for a replacement. It's great for transferring files such as photos and songs between laptops and smartphones, and for backing up these files for safe storage, according to the reviews.
Labstandard K9 professional wireless microphones
If you want to try vlogging or any type of content that requires recording your voice, you don't have to shell out for a high-end microphone right away. The Labstandard K9 professional wireless microphones cost only $9.99, and the package includes two microphones with built-in noise reduction chips and clips for quick attachment. The battery lasts up to 6 hours from a full charge, and they come with wind protection covers as well. The receiver attaches to your phone's USB-C port, but it comes with an adapter, so you can also use it with the retired Lightning port of older iPhones.
More than 1,000 shoppers have left reviews for the Labstandard K9 professional wireless microphones, giving it an average rating of 4.3 stars. Amazon customers say that despite their affordable price, the microphones record clear audio, and they're easy to set up with your phone. Customers report the mics capture audio much better than device microphones, and since they're very lightweight, you can carry them anywhere you go, according to shoppers. You'll be ready whenever inspiration strikes with the Labstandard K9 professional wireless microphones.
Nanami U6 wireless charging pad
Wireless charging isn't for everyone, but if you want to try it to see if it's worth it, the widely compatible Nanami U6 wireless charging pad is a great option at only $9.99. The design is sleek and compact, with non-slip rubber to keep it in place, and it features temperature control and surge protection. It has an LED indicator that turns on when you place your phone to indicate that charging has started, but it will turn off after 10 seconds, so it won't be a distraction while you sleep.
The Nanami U6 wireless charging pad has an average rating of 4.2 stars from nearly 7,000 reviews on Amazon, with most shoppers saying that it's very convenient to use. Charging is steady, though there are mixed comments on the speed. One customer claims that it's better than a traditional charger because you don't have to deal with cables, but there are a few complaints that it takes up too much desktop space.
Kurdene S8 wireless earbuds
The Kurdene S8 wireless earbuds are much more affordable than similar designs at just $9.99, yet they still offer most of the features you need. They have an ergonomic design that makes them perfect for everything from casual use to intense workouts, and there are touch controls on the earbuds for functions such as adjusting the volume and answering calls. The wireless earbuds can last up to 4 hours and 30 minutes on a single charge, and up to a total of 30 hours if you include the juice from their charging case.
With more than 63,000 reviews on Amazon, the average rating of the Kurdene S8 wireless earbuds stands at 4.3 stars. Shoppers are impressed by the fantastic value this audio accessory offers, with solid sound quality and stable Bluetooth connections. The fit is comfortable and secure, though there are a few complaints about the wireless earbuds falling out of people's ears.
GHome smart plug
Smart plugs are among the cheapest ways to turn your house into a smart home, and the GHome smart plug lowers the cost even further at just $9.99. After connecting it to your home's Wi-Fi network through the GHome app, you can then link it to Alexa or Google Home. You'll then be able to control the smart plug through the app or voice commands to manually turn the device on or off, or to set timers and schedules. Additionally, the smart plug provides protection against overloading, power surges, and short circuits.
The GHome smart plug is rated 4.4 stars after nearly 4,000 reviews, with many shoppers purchasing multiples of this device to use with various gadgets and appliances. One customer points out that the smart plug sticks out, so it's not ideal for outlets in tight spaces. Otherwise, the general sentiment among the reviews is that the GHome smart plug is reliable, easy to set up, and works well with Alexa.
Ultrean food scale
Making sure that you have the correct amount of ingredients is an important part of any recipe. This will become much easier with the Ultrean food scale in your kitchen. For $6.99 at the time of writing (discounted from $9.99), you'll get a digital scale that's made of stainless steel, so it's easy to clean, and a backlit display that makes the numbers easy to read. You'll be able to easily switch between measurement units with the tap of a button, and the food scale can weigh items up to 11 pounds (5 kilograms).
Reviews on the Ultrean food scale are overwhelmingly positive on Amazon, with the kitchen gadget racking up an average rating of 4.6 stars after nearly 20,000 reviews. There was a complaint about its battery as it's not the usual AA or AAA — the customer didn't specify how long the battery lasted. However, shoppers are mostly happy with the accuracy, compact size, and quality of the Ultrean food scale, despite its low price.
How we chose these Amazon gadgets under $10
For this list of Amazon gadgets, their retail price should be below $10. We didn't base our selections on discounted prices, so there's a chance that you can get these items for even more affordable prices during shopping events like Prime Day or Black Friday.
All of the products in this roundup carry an average rating of at least 4.2 stars out of 5.0 stars on Amazon. They have also received at least 1,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers to ensure their high scores aren't flukes and to provide a clearer collective view of the pros and cons of each gadget.