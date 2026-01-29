Cheap TVs Show You Don't Need An OLED Screen For A Home Theater

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

OLED and high-end TV panel technologies provide vibrant colors, sharp pictures, and extreme brightness. Yet they're also expensive, with prices easily dipping into the multiple thousands depending on the size of the TV. Rather than sit around and debate if OLEDs will ever get cheaper, why not spring for some ultimately more accessible alternatives?

If you still want top-tier image quality but don't want to necessarily empty your bank account, QLED, Mini-LED, and similar options are great alternatives. For example, TCL's QM7K series comes in six sizes between 55 and 115 inches with QD-Mini LED technology, 4K UHD resolutions with HDR, and 120-144Hz refresh rates. Plus, the 65-inch and 55-inch models cost less than $1,000.

Meanwhile, the Hisense QD6QF series also offers several options up to 75 inches for under $1,000. This model comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ support and Alexa built-in with Amazon's Fire TV smart streaming platform. The 55-inch model is also one of the most reliable TVs under $500. The point is, there are quite a few options out there that are less expensive but still plenty nice enough for a home theater setup.