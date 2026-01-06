5 Of The Most Reliable TVs Under $500

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Shopping for a new TV can be a lot of fun, but less so if you're going into a screen-buying adventure with zero product knowledge. We understand the value of a sales associate breaking down the specs and features of different models, but understanding all those numbers and complex acronyms, such as the difference between an OLED and QLED display, can start to run together. If you're shopping on a strict budget and trying to buy a good TV for less than $500, you'll want to shop carefully.

Noteworthy brands like Hisense, TCL, and even Samsung are behind some of the most reliable smart TV brands on the market, but a low price often translates to a sacrifice in picture quality or other advanced tech. For example, you'll notice that none of the TVs we selected for this roundup have a native 120-hertz refresh rate, which would make images smoother.

That said, the five TVs we chose to spotlight make up for a loss of motion clarity with other great picture tech. Each set costs less than $500, with the 32-inch Samsung 4K QLED priced at exactly $500.