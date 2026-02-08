The 13 Best Projectors For Home Theaters, According To Cinephiles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A personal home theater setup is a great way to unlock a cinema-like experience and enjoy everything from blockbuster action flicks to immersive gaming without leaving your home. As appealing as this sounds, keep in mind that a home theater needs a lot of things working in harmony. A good sound system will go to waste if you don't choose a projector with a high-quality display that can breathe new life into the colors and blacks of the media you're interacting with.

Many personal home theater setups involve light-controlled rooms, so both contrast and brightness should be at acceptable levels. Depending on the size of your room, you should choose a projector with an optimal throw ratio and distance to unlock the highest-level picture quality possible. If deeper blacks are desired, then opt for a projector with a high contrast ratio. Meanwhile, a broader color gamut lets your device project the widest range of colors. Getting a good projector that fulfills all these criteria — and more — is a challenge, but trusted outlets and cinephiles praise some devices in this category.