Can You Really Tell The Difference Between Expensive And Cheap Projectors?

If you type in the word "projector" on Amazon and then hit enter, more than 50,000 results will appear. Luckily, you can filter these results down based on rating, price, and even brand name. The problem, though, is there are so many different brands out there that it might be confusing trying to figure out which ones are actually worth it. And while some brands are drastically more expensive — projectors range from under $100 to several 10s of thousands of dollars in price — many of them promise the same thing. Which begs the question: Can you actually tell the difference between those cheap projectors and the more expensive ones? Yes. You absolutely can.

Knowing how to tell the difference between the cheap knockoffs masquerading as something good and the truly premium options has become a lot more difficult, especially as we see more and more of the cheaper options touting the same features as the more expensive ones. So, how do you stop yourself from being cheated?

While searching for projectors on Amazon might display a lot of results, the best way to determine whether or not you're getting a cheap or premium projector is to look at the brand name and where else you can purchase it from. Additionally, there are several reputable brands that you'll want to keep an eye on for the most part (and several projector brands you should avoid). Many recommend brands like Epson and BenQ, among others. Sticking with one of these brands can be a good way to help avoid buying into a cheap knock-off, especially if trying to move from a smart TV to a smart projector.