These Home Devices And Appliances Use More Energy Than You Think

When it comes to your home, a plethora of devices may be using more energy than you realize. Naturally, keeping some devices unplugged when you're not using them can help you save some money on your electric bill, though there are other methods for reducing energy consumption. For energy bills, what matters is the number of devices you have consuming energy, and some may take far more than you would think.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration used its annual energy outlook for 2025 to list a number of electronics and appliances that eat up the most energy within a single-family home in the country. These devices can be found in a variety of rooms within your home, including the kitchen, living room, or bedroom, though some of the biggest offenders may also impact the entire home.

We have a few small suggestions for you to mitigate the energy consumption of these devices, as well as additional methods to reduce costs. As examples, you can start thinking about installing solar panels for your home, or you can save money on your power bill by unplugging certain gadgets at night. Aside from these options, here are a couple of devices that you may want to keep an eye on in your home to reduce their electricity consumption.