You're busy at work, and your phone keeps sending alerts. You finally cave in, open it, and there's so much to get through — except this isn't the first time — you get so many daily notifications, even after you've silenced and uninstalled a few apps. Fortunately, if you're a lucky owner of the Samsung Galaxy S26, or any entry in Samsung's latest 2026 lineup, there are a few tricks to reduce the number of notifications.

For example, you can use Samsung's "Mode & Routines" for a break, or turn on Android's Do Not Disturb mode to block notifications at set times so you can review them later. This system-wide feature applies to apps, calls, and alerts. Otherwise, you can enable notification snoozing, which hides incoming notifications from popping up for a specified duration — similar to an alarm clock — delaying the notification. This way, you can avoid seeing a busy chat thread at work. Simply tap the "Snooze icon" next to the notification in the notifications panel, if the button is enabled.

The other option is to use Samsung's notification-category controls to reduce clutter, which is easy to set up. You just have to go to "Settings"> "Notifications"> "App notification." If you don't see this option, toggle on "Manage notification categories for each app" through "Advanced settings" inside "Notifications." The categories will vary by app. Each group has its own toggle, letting you enable or disable notifications — essentially giving you more control over which alerts you want to see or block.