Roku streaming devices offer several features and customization options for users who want to personalize their experience, including a Backdrops mode that can turn your TV into an art display, themes, parental controls, and a wide selection of custom screensavers — for those who want a change from the default (but Easter-egg-filled) Roku City one. However, one of Roku's most beloved screensavers is disappearing soon.

The tranquil Aquatic Life screensaver lets Roku users watch tropical fish as they swim around a fish tank, with a rock decoration displaying the Roku logo visible in the tank. But some fans of the screensaver were disappointed to learn from an on-screen alert that the screensaver will no longer be available as of December 1, 2026. Its removal is reportedly due to the creator (Sachs of Serene Screen) choosing not to renew the copyright licensing agreement for the screensaver with Roku due to Fox's acquisition of the streaming company.

If you're a fan of the Aquatic Life screensaver, you may be looking for an equally relaxing replacement to switch to. Below, we've identified four Roku underwater-themed screensaver alternatives and explained how you can easily change your Roku screensaver.