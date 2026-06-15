Roku Is Being Sold For $22 Billion To Tubi Owner
While many streaming services are worth your hard-earned cash, sometimes you want to stream shows for free. Tubi is one such platform, and so is Roku in its own way, although you need a Roku streaming device (some of which are better than others) to access the free shows. Now the company that owns the former is buying the latter.
On June 15, 2026, the Fox Corporation announced that it will acquire Roku to the tune of $22 billion — approximately $160 per share. This isn't a bid, but a "definitive agreement" with unanimous support from both companies. All that's left is for shareholders and regulators to approve of the deal, then for money to change hands, which will likely occur during the first half of 2027.
After all is said and done, Fox will own a majority stake in Roku, with Fox shareholders owning approximately 73% of the combined company. However, Fox doesn't plan on rolling Roku into its own services. According to the announcement, both companies are "committed to continuing to operate Roku as an open, partner-friendly platform." This likely means that Fox will continue to manufacture Roku devices for the foreseeable future; just don't be surprised if future Rokus and updates focus on Fox content.
The logic behind the acquisition
While Tubi isn't the only free streaming service available, it is one of the most popular. However, the most watched free TV streaming service is, believe it or not, Roku. This fact isn't lost on the shareholders of Fox and was one of the reasons why they decided to purchase the company.
According to Fox's press release, the purchase "increases scale and reach" of both companies since it "pairs the leader in live news and sports with the leading connected TV platform." Furthermore, the document states that "Fox's premium content and advertising" combined with "Roku's consumer interface, home screen, platform technology, and direct viewer relationships" will produce "a more powerful streaming platform."
The executives of Fox and Roku are all-in on the acquisition (as if the aforementioned unanimous support wasn't evidence enough) and believe that together, they will "become the third-largest player in U.S. television by share of viewing." However, not everyone is convinced. According to Deadline, Wall Street analysts are skeptical that Roku will be able to continue business as usual under Fox. Concerns were raised regarding the ownership, distribution, and performance of various brands. While Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch has publicly disagreed with these assertions, we won't know if these fears are well-founded or not until 2027 at the earliest.