Roku Is Being Sold For $22 Billion To Tubi Owner

While many streaming services are worth your hard-earned cash, sometimes you want to stream shows for free. Tubi is one such platform, and so is Roku in its own way, although you need a Roku streaming device (some of which are better than others) to access the free shows. Now the company that owns the former is buying the latter.

On June 15, 2026, the Fox Corporation announced that it will acquire Roku to the tune of $22 billion — approximately $160 per share. This isn't a bid, but a "definitive agreement" with unanimous support from both companies. All that's left is for shareholders and regulators to approve of the deal, then for money to change hands, which will likely occur during the first half of 2027.

After all is said and done, Fox will own a majority stake in Roku, with Fox shareholders owning approximately 73% of the combined company. However, Fox doesn't plan on rolling Roku into its own services. According to the announcement, both companies are "committed to continuing to operate Roku as an open, partner-friendly platform." This likely means that Fox will continue to manufacture Roku devices for the foreseeable future; just don't be surprised if future Rokus and updates focus on Fox content.