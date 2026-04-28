The Most Watched Free TV Streaming Service Isn't Tubi - Here's Number One
Parting ways with your cable TV provider is a decision many households are making in the streaming age. Apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video are all great platforms for watching movies and shows, but Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) apps like Tubi and Pluto TV continue to grow in popularity. According to Nielsen, the most watched free streaming service is actually The Roku Channel, which isn't just available on Roku streaming devices and smart TVs.
In February 2026, The Roku Channel covered 2.9% of total streaming usage, beating Tubi's 2.2% share and Pluto TV's 2.1%. This also means The Roku Channel was frequently chosen over paid streaming services, such as Paramount+ and Warner Bros. Discovery. And frankly, we're not surprised as The Roku Channel has a user-friendly interface that is packed with original content and a growing assortment of live channels. As mentioned, the app is available on most smart TV hardware, and you can also stream content using a web browser or through the mobile app on your smartphone.
The Roku Channel does an exemplary job of spotlighting popular titles and recommending content based on your viewing habits. You'll even be able to add movies and shows to a Save List that syncs across multiple devices; just make sure you're signed in to your Roku account (also free) for each one.
Consumers are tired of paywalls, and The Roku Channel is capitalizing on our exhaustion
It's getting harder to recall the early days of Netflix streaming, but in its formative years, it was once a free add-on to a DVD-by-mail subscription. Nowadays, the company's most basic streaming plan is $9 per month with ads or $20 per month to watch ad-free. There are plenty of other paid platforms with several membership tiers, and the prices for all these services continue to rise. If you're subscribed to three or four paid platforms, you may even be close to the cost of traditional cable TV.
This is what makes FAST and live TV platforms, like The Roku Channel, so appealing in the first place. As long as you don't mind a few ads baked into your movie or show, you'll be able to enjoy a wide range of high-quality titles at zero cost. And should you decide you want access to even more content, The Roku Channel does offer paid premium subscription add-ons you can add to your Roku account (e.g., Apple TV on Roku Channel, MGM+ on Roku Channel, etc.). Considering the success that FAST providers like The Roku Channel have had, we wouldn't be surprised to see even more apps and services pop up in this space over the next several years.