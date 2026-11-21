5 Great Movies That Hide Their Sci-Fi Plots Until Late In The Story
It's no easy feat to hide a twist in a movie that will not only reveal something huge and unexpected but also cross over to another genre. Very few can pull it off successfully while retaining an inner logic, but if it lands, it'll likely become an unforgettable viewing experience. There's something uniquely satisfying about exploring a story like that in the way the writers and filmmakers intended, often blending separate realities and revealing an additional layer that infuses everything we saw until a certain point with something surreal and futuristic. We've seen this in horrors, thrillers, and dramas disguised as something else entirely, just to turn the tables on us in that final act when everything comes together and leaves our mouths agape and our brains blown. But perhaps the greatest version of this is when a seemingly ordinary narrative shifts into science fiction territory.
The Wachowski Sisters' "The Matrix" may be the most famous and dazzling example, but many other excellent films (and shows like Apple TV's "Sugar") nailed this on another level. Today, we're here to highlight five of them that smoothly hid their sci-fi trappings until late in their stories.
Vanilla Sky
I already wrote about Cameron Crowe's highly ambitious yet critically panned genre-bender "Vanilla Sky" — starring Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz, and Penelope Cruz — which is pretty much the epitome of disguising an essentially sci-fi-heavy premise until the third act. Starting out as a dime-a-dozen romantic drama with a mystery angle, Crowe's feature follows playboy and handsome devil David Aames Jr. (Cruise), who falls in love and shortly after gets his life ruined on account of a car accident that leaves his face horrifically disfigured and sends him behind bars, charged with murder.
"Vanilla Sky" (a remake of Alejandro Amenábar's 1997 "Open Your Eyes") continuously throws several curveballs for the viewer to wrap their head around, while keeping them more and more invested as the core of the plot slowly reveals itself. It's a movie filled with intriguing, mind-bending ideas that never stop being stimulating, with a terrific A-list cast that delivers in spades, and an ending that's as fascinating as it is divisive. Strange, intricate, and a bit ludicrous? Sure, but that's its whole deal. And we'll probably never see Cruise in such a bonkers yet oddly intimate role ever again — for that alone, it's worth a watch.
The Prestige
Two decades in, Christopher Nolan's magician thriller, "The Prestige," is still virtually unparalleled. Its script (based on Christopher Priest's 1995 novel of the same name) is intelligent, multi-layered, and unequivocally human. I'll also add that it's one of the finest movies at incorporating its major sci-fi element into the story in the smoothest, most organic way possible.
The rivalry of Alfred Borden (Christian Bale) and Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman) in the late 1800s of London is an absorbing and riveting spectacle to be beguiled by in and of itself, but the implementation of real-life inventor Nikola Tesla (played with cryptic eccentricity by David Bowie) into the story to enhance its potency, allure, and science is absolutely top-notch. By nature, it's one of those twisty films that keeps you guessing throughout its 2-hour runtime about how the protagonists pull off mind-blowing tricks that go far beyond simple sleight-of-hand. Given Nolan's renowned filmography of epic blockbusters, "The Prestige" is one of his flicks that perhaps doesn't get mentioned often enough. If you prefer his quieter, more contemplative movies that unfold on a smaller scale, this is a must-watch you can't go wrong with — especially with a prestigious cast that includes Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson, Andy Serkis, Piper Perabo, and Rebecca Hall, besides the two fantastic leads.
The World's End
Opinions vary about which installment of Edgar Wright's The Cornetto Trilogy might be the best entry, usually depending on which genre mix falls closest to the viewer's heart. That said, the 2013 trilogy-closer, "The World's End," tends to get third place behind "Shaun of the Dead" and "Hot Fuzz" as a slightly less-effective and polished comedy that mixes quintessential English humor with a large dose of science fiction.
Wright's script (co-written with his frequent collaborator Simon Pegg) follows five childhood friends who reunite as middle-aged men to try to finish the legendary Golden Mile pub crawl in their hometown, which they failed to do as young lads in the early '90s. Things have changed a lot since then for most of them, but maybe not as much as the place they grew up in, which now seems controlled and overrun by a different species.
Utilizing both sweet and bitter nostalgia in its first half, Wright revels in his characteristic humor with the all-star team of Pegg, Nick Frost, Paddy Considine, Martin Freeman, and Eddie Marsan. But as expected, after an awkward, half-hearted attempt to rekindle the friendship these guys once had, the plot shifts into an alien-invasion thriller that becomes the most potent force to bring this disillusioned rag-tag group back together. Perhaps "The World's End" isn't as secretive about that late twist as the other entries on this list, but it's still a helluva good time blending top-notch comedy with action and hostile aliens.
Safety Not Guaranteed
Colin Trevorrow's 2012 "Safety Not Guaranteed" is one of those low-budget, quirky indies that starts neutral and then sneakily finds its way into your heart like a cute love affair you never see coming. That's largely thanks to its starring duo, Aubrey Plaza and Mark Duplass, as a perfect pair of oddballs, with quiet yet effervescent chemistry that keeps on giving, plus Jake Johnson's comic relief as the cherry on top.
Derek Connolly's playful, sweet screenplay follows a weirdo named Kenneth (Duplass), who's looking for a companion for his next time-travel adventure (which he only did once before!), as per the ad he placed in Seattle Magazine. The mag sends out a crew made up of one legit writer, Jeff (Johnson), and two interns, Darius (Plaza) and Arnau (Karan Soni), to investigate what this man is all about. They think he's a total cuckoo with some interesting and innocent delusions, but as Darius makes contact with him and gets close, she kind of falls for his idiosyncrasies. Inevitably, however, there comes a point when Kenneth needs to be called on his nonsense — and then the magic happens.
Given the nature of this list, you can probably guess where the story is going, but it doesn't really matter since the twist here is secondary to the bond these characters build while investigating a potential news story. "Safety Not Guaranteed" is an intimate and heartwarming little flick about lovable weirdoes who find a connection in a place they never expect. It just happens to be wrapped in a classic sci-fi trope that gives it a special flavor. If you haven't seen it yet, it's a must.
The Cabin in the Woods
Drew Goddard's 2011 horror-comedy, "The Cabin in the Woods," is easily one of the craftiest movies in the genre from the past 20 years. An absolute nirvana for horror aficionados to revel in the numerous references and homages, while also offering plenty of twists that turn a bunch of familiar formulas on their heads.
The plot follows a group of American college students on a weekend getaway to a cabin in the woods that feels like an artificially created scary-movie set. Well, that's because it is. The place where Dana (Kristen Conolly), Curt (Chris Hemsworth), Jules (Anna Hutchison), Marty (Fran Kranz), and Holden (Jesse Williams) stay is one of several facilities carefully controlled and manipulated by two middle-aged blokes and their team in an underground lab. But what they do, how they do it, and why only gradually reveal themselves as the cryptic nightmare grows wilder and bloodier, eventually erupting into carnage overflowing with monsters of all kinds.
15 years after its release, it's fair to say "The Cabin in the Woods" has become a stone-cold classic of meta horror with a sci-fi tinge. There's nothing quite like it: it's dense with pitch-black humor, impressive practical effects, and a meticulously balanced tone just right for the type of shenanigans we get to witness as the bonkers story unravels. We've not seen anything like this before or since, and it's a safe bet to say we probably won't for a while either — at least not on the same masterful level.