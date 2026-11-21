It's no easy feat to hide a twist in a movie that will not only reveal something huge and unexpected but also cross over to another genre. Very few can pull it off successfully while retaining an inner logic, but if it lands, it'll likely become an unforgettable viewing experience. There's something uniquely satisfying about exploring a story like that in the way the writers and filmmakers intended, often blending separate realities and revealing an additional layer that infuses everything we saw until a certain point with something surreal and futuristic. We've seen this in horrors, thrillers, and dramas disguised as something else entirely, just to turn the tables on us in that final act when everything comes together and leaves our mouths agape and our brains blown. But perhaps the greatest version of this is when a seemingly ordinary narrative shifts into science fiction territory.

The Wachowski Sisters' "The Matrix" may be the most famous and dazzling example, but many other excellent films (and shows like Apple TV's "Sugar") nailed this on another level. Today, we're here to highlight five of them that smoothly hid their sci-fi trappings until late in their stories.