"GTA 6" saves your progress, but not as frequently as you may expect from a modern open-world game of this scale. Autosaves usually happen at the end of a certain mission, but different situations may trigger them. After completing a mission, the game is likely to save your progress and overwrite the autosave file.

However, "GTA 6" is an open-world game, and once free roam is unlocked, players may explore the world and discover things like shops, new areas, or points of interest. In that case, the game won't likely autosave, and if your console shuts down unexpectedly, you are likely to lose all your progress since the last autosave.

One thing worth noting is that while main story missions and larger side missions trigger autosave on completion, the same doesn't apply to smaller side activities. Another important point is that the game doesn't autosave during a mission and doesn't let you manually save either. This means you're going to be locked into finishing a mission before you can save and quit, so plan your time accordingly.