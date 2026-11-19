You Can Fast Travel In GTA 6 Using This $100 Trick
Now that "Grand Theft Auto 6" has officially been released to the masses (a sentence that still feels odd to write), folks are hopefully enjoying their time exploring Leonida. As users begin to traverse the rather detailed map, no doubt many are concerned about the time it takes to get from point A to point B. Fortunately, Rockstar has given users options for fast traveling through "GTA 6," and all a user will need is their in-game phone to begin.
While there are a number of things users need to do before installing "Grand Theft Auto 6," completely memorizing the in-game map in order to quickly return to certain locations isn't necessarily one of them. Users have two options when it comes to fast traveling anywhere, including either calling Paradise Taxi service or calling RydeMe, Rockstar's variation of Uber/Lyft. Using RydeMe will require unlocking the service as players progress through the game, though it can offer cheaper rides than Paradise Taxi.
When using either service, users can pay an additional $100 on top of what they're paying for the ride to skip directly to their destination. Users also have the option to pay a fraction of the $100 to travel there slightly faster, or simply watch the entire ride play out if they're up for a cruise. Though Rockstar may have removed one feature that fans enjoyed from "GTA 6," the Taxi system is still likely to be highly appreciated.
How to fast travel in GTA 6
At the start of the game, users wanting to fast travel anywhere will be relying on the services of Paradise Taxi. Resembling the old taxi systems of yesteryear, users just need to press Up on the d-pad to open their phone and find Paradise Taxi in their contacts. You'll then set a destination, and once the ride starts, simply hold L2 (or LT on Xbox) to interact with the driver. You'll have three options: Skip Journey for $100, Hurry Up for $5, or engage with the driver.
However, after players have beaten the "Buck Me" mission during Chapter 1, they'll unlock the RideMe app. As long as you have money available in your BuckMe account, you'll be able to travel with RideMe for cheaper than Paradise Taxi. You'll still have to pay $100 to fast travel, but the overall trip will be cheaper, and eventually a BuckMe Premium Subscription will shave 20% off your rides.
These fast traveling systems will likely come in handy for users, as the map available in "GTA 6" is one of the largest maps Rockstar has ever created. With six different regions including downtown Vice City and Mt. Kalaga National Park, "GTA 6" is allegedly twice the size of "Grand Theft Auto 5," with about 11 times more urban density. Players will no doubt have lots to explore, and taxi services will help do so quicker. Just don't think they'll help you get into the "GTA 6" military base.