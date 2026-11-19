Now that "Grand Theft Auto 6" has officially been released to the masses (a sentence that still feels odd to write), folks are hopefully enjoying their time exploring Leonida. As users begin to traverse the rather detailed map, no doubt many are concerned about the time it takes to get from point A to point B. Fortunately, Rockstar has given users options for fast traveling through "GTA 6," and all a user will need is their in-game phone to begin.

While there are a number of things users need to do before installing "Grand Theft Auto 6," completely memorizing the in-game map in order to quickly return to certain locations isn't necessarily one of them. Users have two options when it comes to fast traveling anywhere, including either calling Paradise Taxi service or calling RydeMe, Rockstar's variation of Uber/Lyft. Using RydeMe will require unlocking the service as players progress through the game, though it can offer cheaper rides than Paradise Taxi.

When using either service, users can pay an additional $100 on top of what they're paying for the ride to skip directly to their destination. Users also have the option to pay a fraction of the $100 to travel there slightly faster, or simply watch the entire ride play out if they're up for a cruise. Though Rockstar may have removed one feature that fans enjoyed from "GTA 6," the Taxi system is still likely to be highly appreciated.