5 Things You Need To Do Before You Install Grand Theft Auto 6

One of the most anticipated games of the year is finally almost upon us. "Grand Theft Auto 6" is set to release on November 19, 2026, but preloads will finally unlock on November 10, giving PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners a chance to prepare for the game's full release. Many of us have been waiting years to dig into Rockstar Games' latest title, but before you do, it's best to make sure your console is ready for the inevitable hours of playtime you're about to log on it.

If you're planning on preloading the day that the game unlocks, then you'll want to make sure you're ready to go. There are a few things you can do to prepare for the game's release, starting with making sure your console has enough free storage space to hold the download. This is especially important right now, as "GTA 6" won't offer a physical disc edition at all.