How To Easily Free Up Space On Your PlayStation 5

So you tried downloading a game on your PlayStation 5, only to find that your console storage is already full. This is actually a common problem that owners face, considering the PS5 only comes in three storage capacities: 2TB for the PS5 Pro, 1TB and 825GB for the regular PS5 consoles. While these might sound generous on paper, modern games can take up quite some space. Before you realize it, they've already filled the internal storage with their associated data.

To get the most out of your PS5, it's a good idea to regularly free up space in the console storage. The most basic way to do so is to clear up games and data. Maybe you've already finished a game, or you're no longer interested in it. To delete games, you'd need to go to Settings. Then, choose Storage > Console Storage > Games and Apps. Select which games you want to remove and press Delete. To delete saved data on your PS5, open Settings again. Navigate to Saved Data and Game/App Settings and click on Saved Data (PS5). From here, go to Upload or Delete from Console Storage. You'll then see a list of the data saved on your built-in console storage. Mark them and click Delete.

But what if you want to keep your games and data instead of deleting them? Well, you still have three ways to free up space on your PS5 without letting go of your games.