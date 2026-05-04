How To Prevent Your PlayStation 5 From Overheating

Like most complex electronics, the PlayStation 5 relies on the constant flow of air to cool its hottest components, like its Accelerated Processing Unit (APU). This becomes an issue in many setups where you're stashing your console in an area with limited space, like the entertainment center of a cramped studio apartment or underneath a desk where other hot devices also live. To avoid this, always place your PS5 where it has plenty of fresh air (and never on a carpeted surface). Sony recommends at least 10 cm (about 4 inches) of space on each side of your console to ensure that there's enough room for fresh air to enter and exhausted air to exit.

Another common issue is dust buildup, again often in part because of where a console's placed. If your PS5 lives in a low area where dust settles or a nook where there's rarely any air movement to displace that dust, it's going to get caked in and on your console. Dust not only acts as an insulator, trapping heat in a system, but it also blocks exhaust vents and prevent airflow. An easy fix is blowing out the vents with canned air, although for more serious dust build up, you may need to open up your console and give it a proper deep cleaning. While you're at it, you may also want to give your controller a thorough once over as well.