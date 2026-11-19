Rockstar Just Explained How GTA 6 Could Fit Even More Content Into Vice City
"Grand Theft Auto 6" is finally here to overwhelmingly positive reviews, with one major point of praise being the game's massive and dynamic open world. Vice City, which makes its long awaited return after 20 years, and its surrounding areas are over twice the size of "GTA 5's" map and packed with things to do; including breaking into a military base to steal a fighter jet. However, as full as Vice City is, the developers left room for the game to grow.
In an interview with Kotaku, Rockstar VP of design Stephen Donkin revealed that the map was "built for the long term and with many factors in mind," and that the team included extra areas to "give us options in the future should we have a gameplay or narrative need for them." That includes several detailed but unused locations players have found, like a zoo, cemetery, small towns, and several large casinos.
While no additional content for "GTA 6" has been announced, it's hard to imagine that Rockstar isn't going to try and capitalize on the biggest video game release of all time. As of release day on November 19, the game has already made over $1.84 billion, and financial experts expect it to reach $3 billion by the end of 2026 — no doubt getting a big boost from holiday sales.
GTA 6 DLC could explore more of Vice City
In addition to explaining the unused locations, Donkin also told Kotaku why players can't visit them in the base game. The developers felt that gambling, which has been a feature in past "Grand Theft Auto" titles, wasn't a good fit for protagonists Jason and Lucia's stories. It also would have impacted the "fine balance" the team was aiming for with the in-game economy if players could simply gamble and/or save-scum to get ahead.
Places like the unused zoo and casinos present plenty of opportunities for new content, but while the prospect of more "GTA 6" is exciting, it's worth keeping expectations in check. Rockstar did not release singleplayer story expansions for "Grand Theft Auto 5" or "Red Dead Redemption 2," outside of some extra content in "RDR2's" special edition, though it did announce "GTA 5" story DLC that was ultimately canceled to focus on "RDR 2" and "GTA Online."
It's possible that, as with the company's last two major releases, "GTA 6" won't get a major expansion like the original and beloved "Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare." Instead, places like the zoo and casinos might be explored via multiplayer, which would circumvent the issue of adding gambling to the main story. Rockstar hasn't announced anything yet, but given that "GTA Online" and "Red Dead Online" have been incredibly lucrative for Rockstar Games, it's just a matter of time.