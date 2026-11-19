"Grand Theft Auto 6" is finally here to overwhelmingly positive reviews, with one major point of praise being the game's massive and dynamic open world. Vice City, which makes its long awaited return after 20 years, and its surrounding areas are over twice the size of "GTA 5's" map and packed with things to do; including breaking into a military base to steal a fighter jet. However, as full as Vice City is, the developers left room for the game to grow.

In an interview with Kotaku, Rockstar VP of design Stephen Donkin revealed that the map was "built for the long term and with many factors in mind," and that the team included extra areas to "give us options in the future should we have a gameplay or narrative need for them." That includes several detailed but unused locations players have found, like a zoo, cemetery, small towns, and several large casinos.

While no additional content for "GTA 6" has been announced, it's hard to imagine that Rockstar isn't going to try and capitalize on the biggest video game release of all time. As of release day on November 19, the game has already made over $1.84 billion, and financial experts expect it to reach $3 billion by the end of 2026 — no doubt getting a big boost from holiday sales.