You Can Get Your Own Physical GTA 6 Map For $1 — Here's How
Popping open a brand-new "Grand Theft Auto" case used to mean one thing: unfolding the giant included paper map across your living room floor while the game installed. But now that "GTA 6" is going all-in on digital downloads and code-in-a-box retail editions, those classic pack-in maps seem pretty much like a thing of the past. But before you send Rockstar Games an angry letter, know that it isn't leaving old-school fans hanging.
In an official Newswire update, Rockstar confirmed that a physical "GTA 6" map is still happening, and it won't obliterate your wallet. Arriving on the Rockstar Store shortly after the game's November 19 launch, the double-sided poster will sell for just $0.99 on its own. One side shows you the full glorious layout of the state of Leonida, while the flip side shows off the official "Grand Theft Auto 6" cover art. That map will certainly come in handy if you'll be trying to get into the military base in the game.
Dropping a mere buck for genuine "GTA 6" wall art is a fun and easy impulse buy, especially when a digital download leaves your shelves looking bare. But better than that, paying that dollar isn't the only way to score a copy of the map from Rockstar, as players have two other totally free ways to claim the map.
How to grab the physical poster or print it for free
It's no surprise that "GTA 6" is already the highest-rated game of all time, and if you want that official printed poster on your wall, keep an eye on the Rockstar Store shortly after the game launches. Once the map's listing goes live, you're free to toss the double-sided map in your cart on its own for $0.99. Better yet, if you were already planning on grabbing some official "GTA 6" merch, Rockstar will throw the physical poster in as a free gift with any store purchase.
Don't want to wait around for that package to show up in the mail? Rockstar has also dropped a free, high-definition printable version of both the Leonida map and cover art poster on its official "GTA 6" website. No pre-order is necessary for this, so you can grab the files on launch day and print out your own copy right at home.
That gives players three dead-simple ways to keep Leonida within arm's reach. Whether you snag the $0.99 standalone version after launch, score it free with another Rockstar Store order, or print the digital version yourself, charting your way across the map in "GTA 6" just got a whole lot easier. Just make sure you change these in-game settings before you get started.