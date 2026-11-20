Popping open a brand-new "Grand Theft Auto" case used to mean one thing: unfolding the giant included paper map across your living room floor while the game installed. But now that "GTA 6" is going all-in on digital downloads and code-in-a-box retail editions, those classic pack-in maps seem pretty much like a thing of the past. But before you send Rockstar Games an angry letter, know that it isn't leaving old-school fans hanging.

In an official Newswire update, Rockstar confirmed that a physical "GTA 6" map is still happening, and it won't obliterate your wallet. Arriving on the Rockstar Store shortly after the game's November 19 launch, the double-sided poster will sell for just $0.99 on its own. One side shows you the full glorious layout of the state of Leonida, while the flip side shows off the official "Grand Theft Auto 6" cover art. That map will certainly come in handy if you'll be trying to get into the military base in the game.

Dropping a mere buck for genuine "GTA 6" wall art is a fun and easy impulse buy, especially when a digital download leaves your shelves looking bare. But better than that, paying that dollar isn't the only way to score a copy of the map from Rockstar, as players have two other totally free ways to claim the map.