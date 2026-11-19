GTA 6 Has A Hidden Fast And Furious Easter Egg You Should Find ASAP
"Grand Theft Auto 6" is proving to be a generational gaming event, as players, both new to the franchise and seasoned reckless virtual drivers, are finally experiencing the much-anticipated 2026 release. Gamers are losing themselves in the game's Bonnie and Clyde-inspired narrative and the unexpected ways GTA changes its controls, but one unexpected easter egg might win over action movie fans: Brian O'Connor's hot rod from "The Fast and The Furious," which can be found hidden in a garage on Vespucci Island.
The late Paul Walker burned rubber as Brian O'Conner in the "Fast and Furious" franchise in a cavalcade of vehicles both car enthusiasts and speed demons would kill to have, from the Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 he drove in "2 Fast 2 Furious," to the white Toyota Supra A80 seen during his final drive in "Furious 7." Fans who've been with the films from the start will remember the Mitsubishi Eclipse Walker drove in the original 2001 movie. The Kawasaki Green hot rod stands out for its unusual blue-and-white side design, an aesthetic choice that will pop with "Fast and Furious" fans who stumble across it in "GTA 6." Action movie lovers and those with a general passion for cool cars may especially enjoy going out of their way to take and tool around in this loving tribute to Paul Walker.
How to find Paul Walker's car in GTA 6
"Grand Theft Auto 6" players looking to speed through Leonida like they're Brian O'Conner don't need to jump through too many hoops to get their hands on his eye-catching green Mitsubishi Eclipse in-game. Per Vice, the car is located in a garage on the fictional Vespucci Island. Players must break into the garage attached to a white home near the middle of the island. O'Conner's vehicle sits there in all its glory for players to nab. However, those hoping to replicate the "Fast and Furious" movies with the car should know there are no opportunities to ride into the sunset with Dom Toretto and the rest of the gang. Perhaps future fan adjustments to the game, like the mods added to "GTA V," will fix that.
Nonetheless, some players were excited to learn the developers added this subtle tribute organically, rather than relying on modders. Others hoped to find more film references throughout the massive map. "Would be cool if they had a bunch of movie cars as easter eggs like this hidden around the map," one Reddit user said. Only time will tell what other hidden references will pop up as players dive even deeper into "GTA 6's" story and world.