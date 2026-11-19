"Grand Theft Auto 6" is proving to be a generational gaming event, as players, both new to the franchise and seasoned reckless virtual drivers, are finally experiencing the much-anticipated 2026 release. Gamers are losing themselves in the game's Bonnie and Clyde-inspired narrative and the unexpected ways GTA changes its controls, but one unexpected easter egg might win over action movie fans: Brian O'Connor's hot rod from "The Fast and The Furious," which can be found hidden in a garage on Vespucci Island.

The late Paul Walker burned rubber as Brian O'Conner in the "Fast and Furious" franchise in a cavalcade of vehicles both car enthusiasts and speed demons would kill to have, from the Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 he drove in "2 Fast 2 Furious," to the white Toyota Supra A80 seen during his final drive in "Furious 7." Fans who've been with the films from the start will remember the Mitsubishi Eclipse Walker drove in the original 2001 movie. The Kawasaki Green hot rod stands out for its unusual blue-and-white side design, an aesthetic choice that will pop with "Fast and Furious" fans who stumble across it in "GTA 6." Action movie lovers and those with a general passion for cool cars may especially enjoy going out of their way to take and tool around in this loving tribute to Paul Walker.