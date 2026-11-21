Keanu Reeves' Most Divisive Sci-Fi Movie Remake Deserves Another Look
Looking back, it's safe to say Keanu Reeves' career has been defined by wearing black sunglasses and shooting droves of bad guys who either dodge bullets or get perforated by them under neon lights. However, outside of his time as Neo from "The Matrix" movies or kill-count record-breaking John Wick, there's no denying that one of Hollywood's most likable stars has taken a few missteps. "47 Ronin," "The Watcher," and "Knock Knock," to name a few, would be parked in the bottom half of Reeves' rankings if we were obliged to do so. One film that the world might've gone a little too hard on, however, is a remake of one of the most important science fiction films ever made.
Back in 2008, 20th Century Studios dared to modernize the 1951 classic, "The Day the Earth Stood Still." Directed by Scott Derrickson, the helmer of "Doctor Strange" and "The Black Phone," the film adapted the Harry Bates short story, "Farewell to the Master." In this version, an alien being visits Earth and warns humanity to get its act together and look after the planet before it is past the point of repair. The intergalactic messenger in question is Klaatu, played in Derrickson's version by Reeves, whose signature deadpan delivery works a treat as an otherworldly herald. Unfortunately, at the time, like Klaatu himself, the 2008 movie wasn't as well received as its predecessor — but perhaps it deserved a bit more love.
Critics didn't hold back in their hate for The Day the Earth Stood Still
On Rotten Tomatoes, "The Day the Earth Stood Still" ranks among Keanu Reeves' lowest-scoring movies with a 20% Tomatometer score, with critics tearing this new Klaatu to pieces. Joe Morgenstern of The Wall Street Journal compared the 2008 film to its 1951 counterpart, saying, "Where the original film was unpretentious, this version, with Keanu Reeves as Klaatu, is insufferably full of itself, an X-Files episode pumped up to pseudo-cosmic proportions." Elsewhere, Lou Lumenick of the New York Post wrote, "Unless you've seen Robert Wise's original semi-documentary 'The Day the Earth Stood Still' (1951), you'd never suspect the utterly generic remake was based on a seminal sci-fi classic."
At the same time, a small pocket of critics did defend the movie, saying what was on show was nowhere near as bad as was being made out. Ann Hornaday of The Washington Post called the film "Solemn, sober and efficient," highlighting how the movie "gets the job done and moves on."
Regardless of the slating the film got from critics, "The Day the Earth Stood Still" did earn a commendable haul at the box office. With a budget of $80 million, the film made $233.1 million, with an extra nudge from its IMAX release. However, even with the extra bells and whistles, it didn't quite leave as much of a mark as it could've, which Scott Derrickson himself didn't hesitate to address — mainly because he apparently hated the entire experience.
Scott Derrickson called The Day the Earth Stood Still a horrific experience
There's no question that Scott Derrickson's directing career has picked up over the years, thanks to his commendable work in the horror genre. With movies like "The Exorcism of Emily Rose," "Sinister," and the "Black Phone" franchise, it's clear he was a more-than-capable filmmaker even back in his "The Day the Earth Stood Still" days — after all, it was only eight years later when he was tapped by Disney to helm "Doctor Strange" in 2016. Unfortunately, while that big studio comic book movie might've showcased his talents, the same couldn't be said for his take on the classic sci-fi story back in 2008.
Speaking to /Film about his experience with "The Day the Earth Stood Still," Derrickson said he was clearly impacted by how he handled the movie and that it just wasn't up to the standard he hoped for. "It was a horrific experience, and the movie did not turn out good. Well, it turned out okay in places at least. But it was one of those movies that didn't turn out as well as it needed to for a lot of reasons, with the writers' strike being the main one. And so after that movie, I was not really employable as a director for almost two years."
We can be glad that Derrickson eventually bounced back in the realm he specialized in with "Sinister," and in doing so, gave us a hit horror movie that would be scientifically ranked as the scariest movie ever made. However, from Derrickson's perspective, bringing a new version of Gort to the big screen might've been an even more terrifying experience.