There's no question that Scott Derrickson's directing career has picked up over the years, thanks to his commendable work in the horror genre. With movies like "The Exorcism of Emily Rose," "Sinister," and the "Black Phone" franchise, it's clear he was a more-than-capable filmmaker even back in his "The Day the Earth Stood Still" days — after all, it was only eight years later when he was tapped by Disney to helm "Doctor Strange" in 2016. Unfortunately, while that big studio comic book movie might've showcased his talents, the same couldn't be said for his take on the classic sci-fi story back in 2008.

Speaking to /Film about his experience with "The Day the Earth Stood Still," Derrickson said he was clearly impacted by how he handled the movie and that it just wasn't up to the standard he hoped for. "It was a horrific experience, and the movie did not turn out good. Well, it turned out okay in places at least. But it was one of those movies that didn't turn out as well as it needed to for a lot of reasons, with the writers' strike being the main one. And so after that movie, I was not really employable as a director for almost two years."

We can be glad that Derrickson eventually bounced back in the realm he specialized in with "Sinister," and in doing so, gave us a hit horror movie that would be scientifically ranked as the scariest movie ever made. However, from Derrickson's perspective, bringing a new version of Gort to the big screen might've been an even more terrifying experience.