Siri AI has been a unifying issue among several modern Apple products. Some users now have problems with Siri, as the personal assistant struggles to perform tasks that arguably superior AI helpers can handle, and its borderline unusable features on devices like Apple HomeView. Others are even more concerned that its access to users' personal information is greater than ever. Despite Siri's problems, it shockingly hasn't been the biggest issue with Apple's HomePod mini 2, which hit store shelves and online marketplaces in October 2026. Instead, its egregious price tag has left some consumers with bad taste in their mouths, as if they've just chomped down on sour apples.

The Apple HomePod mini 2 previously seemed worth buying for its cool new features, including an enhanced smart home hub and full sound despite its small size. Prospective buyers may now be less inclined to buy one after learning that its major price jump far outweighs the product's upgrades and capabilities. Reviews from tech outlets like TechRadar indicate that the HomePod mini 2 really isn't worth its $150 MSRP (a $50 increase over the original HomePod's price before it was repriced at $130). The huge increase alone should make customers stop and think hard before committing to a new, expensive HomePod.