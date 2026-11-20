The Big Problem With Apple's HomePod Mini 2 Isn't Siri
Siri AI has been a unifying issue among several modern Apple products. Some users now have problems with Siri, as the personal assistant struggles to perform tasks that arguably superior AI helpers can handle, and its borderline unusable features on devices like Apple HomeView. Others are even more concerned that its access to users' personal information is greater than ever. Despite Siri's problems, it shockingly hasn't been the biggest issue with Apple's HomePod mini 2, which hit store shelves and online marketplaces in October 2026. Instead, its egregious price tag has left some consumers with bad taste in their mouths, as if they've just chomped down on sour apples.
The Apple HomePod mini 2 previously seemed worth buying for its cool new features, including an enhanced smart home hub and full sound despite its small size. Prospective buyers may now be less inclined to buy one after learning that its major price jump far outweighs the product's upgrades and capabilities. Reviews from tech outlets like TechRadar indicate that the HomePod mini 2 really isn't worth its $150 MSRP (a $50 increase over the original HomePod's price before it was repriced at $130). The huge increase alone should make customers stop and think hard before committing to a new, expensive HomePod.
The HomePod Mini 2 fails to live up to its price.
One might hope the steep price increase between the original Apple HomePod mini and its successor, the HomePod mini 2, indicates the latter is a significantly enhanced product worth upgrading to. However, the product doesn't seem to justify its lofty price tag, as several reviews say it isn't worth spending money on its advertised immersive audio experience. Reviewers like Engadget gave the product a 7.2 out of 10, citing a lack of major upgrades, unreliable speaker output, and the absence of Siri AI, even though they enjoyed its clean sound, color variety, and simple setup. These middling takes make it all the more questionable why Apple felt the need to raise the HomePod mini 2's price when it doesn't seem much different from its predecessor.
Some consumers are just as frustrated with the HomePod mini 2's unjustified markup, citing its uninspired updates (save for its four-speaker surround sound) and its humorous lack of Siri AI. They say buyers can get more bang for their buck by sticking with the original HomePod. "The Siri stuff I can live without tbh (she barely recognizes mine or my wife's voices), but in terms of bang for buck for a Bluetooth speaker, the first gens are a must-buy," one Reddit user said. Unless Apple has a moment of clarity and, for whatever reason, decides to bring the HomePod mini 2's price down, it seems there are few legitimate reasons for customers to want one.