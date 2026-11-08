4 Of The Biggest Problems I Have With Siri AI (And How They're Improving)

Apple's new Siri AI, released in 2026, represents a huge upgrade from previous iterations of the smart assistant, but it's still flawed. The voice assistant works with compatible iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Watch. Powered by Apple Intelligence, it provides contextual responses and flowing conversation with broader real-world knowledge. There's even a dedicated Siri app where you chat with the assistant and review past conversations.

One of Siri's most promising new features is its ability to look up relevant information across apps, like the name of the restaurant your friend mentioned in an e-mail, or when your doctor's appointment is. I even asked it to confirm my upcoming vacation dates and to remind me of the location name, and Siri searched my e-mails, located the information, and gave me the answer in seconds.

Siri also has a feature called on-screen awareness, which knows what app you're in. I called up the e-mail booking for this vacation and asked about transfer to the airport. It searched, found a related iMessage in a group chat from my friend, and noted that she confirmed there's free transfer from the airport to the resort. From there, I asked Siri to open a message window to confirm with her that it was booked.

Apple's improvements are impressive, and I have been using Siri AI since it launched in beta. While it's a noticeable improvement, there have been some hiccups.