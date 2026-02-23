This iOS Feature Will Be Key For Apple's New AI Tech

A couple of years ago, Apple introduced Visual Intelligence, which is a key feature of its Apple Intelligence platform. With it, you can use Apple's AI and third-party LLMs to understand the world around you. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, this might be the key feature for Apple's upcoming AI tech, as the company's CEO Tim Cook keeps teasing how important Visual Intelligence is.

For example, during Apple's first earning calls of the year, Cook revealed four of the most used AI features by iPhone users, and the most important one, according to him, is Visual Intelligence. Gurman mentions that when Tim Cook gives emphasis to a specific technology, it's how he teases where Apple is going: He previously talked about sensing technologies before the introduction of the Apple Watch, or AR technologies before unveiling the Apple Vision Pro headset.

Even though Visual Intelligence has been around for a while now, it will probably be Apple's most important feature with the revamped Siri. The new Siri is expected to launch around iOS 26.5 and iOS 27, alongside three new Apple devices that the company could unveil by the end of the year. Here's what you need to know.