This iOS Feature Will Be Key For Apple's New AI Tech
A couple of years ago, Apple introduced Visual Intelligence, which is a key feature of its Apple Intelligence platform. With it, you can use Apple's AI and third-party LLMs to understand the world around you. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, this might be the key feature for Apple's upcoming AI tech, as the company's CEO Tim Cook keeps teasing how important Visual Intelligence is.
For example, during Apple's first earning calls of the year, Cook revealed four of the most used AI features by iPhone users, and the most important one, according to him, is Visual Intelligence. Gurman mentions that when Tim Cook gives emphasis to a specific technology, it's how he teases where Apple is going: He previously talked about sensing technologies before the introduction of the Apple Watch, or AR technologies before unveiling the Apple Vision Pro headset.
Even though Visual Intelligence has been around for a while now, it will probably be Apple's most important feature with the revamped Siri. The new Siri is expected to launch around iOS 26.5 and iOS 27, alongside three new Apple devices that the company could unveil by the end of the year. Here's what you need to know.
Here's what Visual Intelligence is, and where it's going
Visual Intelligence lets you learn about places and objects around you. By pointing the camera at something, you can add information from a flyer to your calendar, call a business, translate information, or check a coffee shop website.
With iOS 26, Apple super-powered it with a new screenshot search. When you take screenshots, it will also suggest similar features, but you can also circle to search on Google or Etsy for a product you want to buy, or even ask questions to Apple Intelligence or ChatGPT based on the object you have highlighted.
Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that Apple wants to upgrade Visual Intelligence with the ability to differentiate the items and ingredients when you take a photo of a plate of food. There are also plans to upgrade turn-by-turn directions to not only say how distant you are from your next turn, but also tell you exactly where you need to go based on landmarks, and even remind the user about a certain object or place as they're walking around. Apple also expects to rely more on its own models, not solely ChatGPT, to ask follow-up questions.
These 3 products will reportedly also rely on Visual Intelligence
While these new experiences would work on iPhone models that can already take advantage of Apple Intelligence, the company thinks this could be a central part of its new smart glasses, AirPods with camera, and AI pendant accessory.
According to Gurman, Apple's smart glasses will rely on the new Siri and will feature higher-end materials and more cameras compared to Meta's offerings. For example, some cameras would be responsible for taking photos and recording videos, while others would work as a vision sensor of the user's surroundings. Interestingly enough, Apple's rumored AirPods with cameras would use infrared sensors to understand what's around you, and even enable in-air controls. Visual Intelligence would be key for both products.
Finally, Apple seems to be developing an AI Pin-like device. However, where Humane failed, Apple will instead position this device as an iPhone accessory. So far, rumors say it is the size of an AirTag, but it will feature two cameras and three microphones. The pin will be able to capture media and also play audio through its speakers. With that, all of these devices would have similar functionalities, but will be available in different shapes based on user's preferences and how they want to tackle this new Visual Intelligence experience. While these devices could start appearing as early as the end of 2026, they will depend on Apple's success with the revamped Siri powered by Google's Gemini models.