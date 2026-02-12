Some Advanced Siri Features May Be Delayed Until iOS 27

Apple's effort to release a more capable and modern version of Siri has been nothing short of sluggish, if not downright embarrassing. While AI software like ChatGPT and Google Gemini remain astounding, Siri's ability to handle even basic queries leaves a lot to be desired. Apple, at the very least, is aware that Siri needs a lot of work. In recent months, the company started to devote more resources to its Siri team ahead of a big launch slated to take place in mid-2026.

Recall that Apple CEO Tim Cook, back in October, said that Apple was "making good progress on a more personalized Siri," with some rumors pointing to a release date in March 2026 with the rollout of iOS 26.4. Now, Bloomberg claims that some of the more advanced Siri features Apple has been working on may not be part of the iOS 26.4 release. Instead, some features may arrive with iOS 26.5 in May, while others are slated to arrive when Apple introduces iOS 27 later this year.