Apple's Brain Drain In The Post-iPhone Era Proves It Can Handle Executive Turnover

Apple today is riding a wave of unprecedented financial success, fueled in part by its strongest iPhone lineup to date and a growing services business that already generates more revenue than companies like Disney and Tesla — $102.5 billion in the most recent quarter alone. What's more, there's no indication that Apple's success is poised to slow down anytime soon. Apple CEO Tim Cook says iPhone sales during the current holiday quarter will likely set a new all-time record. And looking ahead, with the rumored foldable iPhone on the horizon, Apple's best days may still be in front of it.

But behind the scenes, Apple has been dealing with several high-profile executive and employee departures. Back in July, Apple announced that Jeff Williams would be stepping down as COO. Following that, word broke that top AI engineers and researchers were leaving the company for Meta. For instance, Ke Yang, a fast-rising AI executive at Apple who was working on the next-gen version of Siri, left for Meta in October. More recently, Meta also poached Apple design executive Alan Dye. And in the background are lingering reports that Tim Cook himself is preparing to step down later next year.

In light of the executive and employee turnover, many analysts and armchair pundits online have begun asking if Apple is losing its magic. The departures, along with rumors of Cook stepping down, have naturally sparked questions about stability within the company, not to mention Apple's ability to keep churning out and developing best-selling products in the years ahead. This speculation is understandable, but Apple is structured in a way such that it can survive any number of key executive departures. This isn't a theory, but rather something that Apple already proved a little more than a decade ago.