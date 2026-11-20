When explaining the iPhone Duo quirks that drive me crazy as a longtime iPhone user, I said the lack of Face ID was the one that annoyed me the most. Long before Apple unveiled the iPhone Duo, I thought that not having Face ID support on the foldable iPhone would be a deal-breaker for me. Instead, I believed Touch ID would not be a good alternative. Now that I've actually used the iPhone Duo, I know I'm not going to switch back to a traditional iPhone anytime soon, and I can get by without the face authentication. However, that means dealing with several Face ID-related issues that go beyond unlocking the handset, which is the main purpose of Face ID. The list includes Screen Distance warnings, the ability to preview notifications on the lock screen and access other hidden content, support for Apple Pay in stores and other digital payments made from the iPhone, and authentication in apps.

The side-mounted Touch ID sensor will replace almost all the lost Face ID features, except for the ones that involve Apple's TrueDepth camera system that tracks a user's gaze. Touch ID is also secure and can be used to lock both the iPhone and other content from prying eyes. But Touch ID requires an active gesture, placing a finger on the power button, while Face ID works passively. You only have to look at the screen to perform the required action.

Also, depending on how you use the iPhone, you may need to register multiple fingers, or finger regions, to make Touch ID work more often. As a left-handed user, it's even more annoying for me, as I find myself using Touch ID in uncomfortable hand positions. Add protective cases, and pressing the fingerprint sensor may be even more inconvenient.