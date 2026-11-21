The "Jurassic World" franchise features a modern society where dinosaurs roam free, even if their release wasn't exactly intentional, and people have grown so accustomed to the animals that museums don't need exhibits about them anymore. However, a British series explored the concept almost a decade before the first "Jurassic World" movie came out. "Primeval" features dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures popping up in present-day life thanks to temporal anomalies that scientists don't have an explanation for.

Across five seasons, the show dabbles with time travel, missing team members, and continued efforts to predict where and when the anomalies will pop up — though the scientists don't get any closer to figuring out the cause of them. As more people find out about the situation, there are unsavory individuals trying to take advantage of the dinosaurs and use them as weapons, and there is the discovery that others have been traveling within the anomalies for years.

It's a fun watch, especially since it's a dinosaur story rooted more in science fiction than other similar projects of its era. And the best part? You can now watch every episode for free with ads on Tubi.