This British Sci-Fi Show With Dinosaurs Terrorizing The Modern World Is Streaming For Free
The "Jurassic World" franchise features a modern society where dinosaurs roam free, even if their release wasn't exactly intentional, and people have grown so accustomed to the animals that museums don't need exhibits about them anymore. However, a British series explored the concept almost a decade before the first "Jurassic World" movie came out. "Primeval" features dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures popping up in present-day life thanks to temporal anomalies that scientists don't have an explanation for.
Across five seasons, the show dabbles with time travel, missing team members, and continued efforts to predict where and when the anomalies will pop up — though the scientists don't get any closer to figuring out the cause of them. As more people find out about the situation, there are unsavory individuals trying to take advantage of the dinosaurs and use them as weapons, and there is the discovery that others have been traveling within the anomalies for years.
It's a fun watch, especially since it's a dinosaur story rooted more in science fiction than other similar projects of its era. And the best part? You can now watch every episode for free with ads on Tubi.
Primeval has great characters and visual effects
The first season of "Primeval" earned mixed reviews from critics, resulting in a 67% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. Positive reviews highlight the characters and visual effects as the best part of the show, with Rob Hunter of Film School Rejects writing that "it's the characters that hooked [him] and made the series required viewing." Ray Richmond argues that "those computer-generated monsters and beasties are so good and realistic" you can overlook the weaker points of the project in his review for The Hollywood Reporter. While those effects are now a bit dated, they were ahead of their time when the show was released.
"Primeval" continues to have a dedicated fan base today, with some even calling for a reboot or revival. "Definitely would be fun to see a reboot," user quietlythenLou shared in a recent Reddit thread. While there is concern that it wouldn't do well, with user Jessiew2912 believing "a reboot would take it way too seriously," others are confident that it would do well today, especially in the current streaming landscape. Though it's been nearly 20 years since it first aired, fans remain committed to helping new audiences find "Primeval," with user Weary-Score481 commenting that "if we keep talking about it, a cult could grow."