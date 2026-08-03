5 Best Sci-Fi Dinosaur Movies That You've Probably Never Heard Of

A 1969 film, "The Valley of Gwangi," combines the best elements of both westerns and dinosaur movies to create an awesome film. Horace Bromley (Laurence Naismith), a paleontologist working in Mexico, recognizes a horse in the local rodeo as a prehistoric species — one that shouldn't still exist. What he finds in his inquiry is a special place where thought-to-be-extinct animals live, including a deadly Allosaurus and Pteranodons.

As a 1960s flick, it might not be on everyone's radar, but it should be. The stop-motion animation is well done for the time, and the use of a variety of dinosaurs instead of a reliance on a T. Rex to drive the plot, is a refreshing change of pace from modern entries in the genre. With the underlying western tone, particularly as the catalyst of the story is a rodeo, it puts prehistoric animals in the wild west instead of a green forest, and the change of scenery is great.

The movie has a 73% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans of "The Valley of Gwangi" love the stop-motion animation, with many believing it's some of special effects artist Ray Harryhausen's best work. "The special effects are amazing in this film," Reddit user FloridaPanther wrote. "It's great to see how FX were experimented with at the time." Audiences are open to a remake of the movie, but "only if it kept the '[H]arryhausen' style of dinosaurs," according to Reddit user Numerous_Wealth4397.