The Only Director With Over Ten Movies Preserved By The National Film Registry

Though John Ford directed projects across a variety of genres, he's well-known for his work with westerns. He successfully made the shift from silent movies to "the talkies," though many of the former are lost. The director's silent short "The Scrapper" from 1917 is his first western, and though it's lost to time, it was the beginning of what would become his staple genre. 1939's "Stagecoach," which was inducted into the National Film Registry in 1995, was his first western talkie and earned him his second Academy Award nomination for best director.

Based on IMDb ratings, "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" from 1962 is his best-rated western movie, though projects like "My Darling Clementine," "The Searchers," and "Stagecoach" also sit toward the top of the list. When fans of the director and genre discuss their favorites, it's clear that it's difficult to pick just one. Many find it hard to choose between "The Searchers" and "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance," with one Reddit user writing that they "believe [their] favorite is 'My Darling Clementine,'" but that they "think 'The Searchers' is the greatest American film of all time."

While the jury is still out on which western is John Ford's best, his impact on the genre and industry is clear, with 11 movies included in the National Film Registry and four best director Academy Awards in his career. In the words of famed critic Roger Ebert, Ford "did more than any other to document the passages of American history."