5 Essential Alternate History Shows Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

Sometimes escaping reality and watching an alternate version play out on the TV is exactly what some people need. Alternate history series highlight how one change, one different decision, could truly modify the future, no matter how small the choice may seem. They can be fun thought exercises or great projects that reflect current events, displaying how history can repeat itself.

There are plenty of options in the genre — even "Bridgerton" is an alternate history show, with Queen Charlotte as a woman of color changing how people of color are considered within the aristocracy. While the Netflix project tackles Regency romance, most alternate history entries look at wars in history, like the Cold War or World War II, through a different lens.

If you aren't sure which shows to watch, don't sweat. After considering critic reviews, the five that are essential to watch become clear. They tackle events like the Space Race in "For All Mankind," different World War II outcomes in "The Plot Against America," and even "Fallout's" retro-futuristic adaptation rooted in nuclear fallout. Despite their differing versions of history, each series on this list is worth a watch, even if it's just once, because of how well they build their different timeline.