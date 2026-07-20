5 Forgotten Sci-Fi Shows From The '80s That You Have To Watch

The 1980s brought us so many things that are still a part of our lives today. We saw a wide range of musical styles from synth-pop to hair metal come into mainstream prominence, as well as the rise of the summer blockbuster and the advent of CGI. The decade saw everything get bigger and more experimental, and also saw several science fiction movies fly under the radar. The same could be said of television, with science fiction shows hitting the airways and vanishing into obscurity.

The rise of computer special effects and the passage of the Cable Act in 1984 led to more experimentation, seeing some 70 networks and dozens of science fiction programs hit the air. We were treated to legendary programs such as "Star Trek: The Next Generation" or more experimental shows like "Alien Nation." But with dozens of science fiction shows appearing on almost as many networks, chances are you missed out on a number of shows. The following are just a few science fiction programs you should definitely try out.