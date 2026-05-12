5 '80s Inventions That You're Probably Still Using Today

With almost half a century separating the present from the 1980s, it's easy to start thinking of the era of big hair and emerging tech as the distant past. However, it's worth noting that much of the technology we still use today has its origins in the decade that brought us the Brat Pack, big hair, and MTV. While newer models may look different and perform better, that doesn't change the fact that the '80s gave birth to some of the most iconic products in our lives. And hey, cassette tapes are making a comeback in 2026!

That said, developing new technologies is a process, and that process often takes a long time. Some of the items here existed in early prototype forms before the '80s were in full swing. Nevertheless, they didn't reach the public in their finalized form until the days of new wave and video games. With that in mind, here are three things that were popular in the 1980s and remain in wide use today — a testament to the tech innovations that occurred during this revolutionary era.