5 '80s Inventions That You're Probably Still Using Today
With almost half a century separating the present from the 1980s, it's easy to start thinking of the era of big hair and emerging tech as the distant past. However, it's worth noting that much of the technology we still use today has its origins in the decade that brought us the Brat Pack, big hair, and MTV. While newer models may look different and perform better, that doesn't change the fact that the '80s gave birth to some of the most iconic products in our lives. And hey, cassette tapes are making a comeback in 2026!
That said, developing new technologies is a process, and that process often takes a long time. Some of the items here existed in early prototype forms before the '80s were in full swing. Nevertheless, they didn't reach the public in their finalized form until the days of new wave and video games. With that in mind, here are three things that were popular in the 1980s and remain in wide use today — a testament to the tech innovations that occurred during this revolutionary era.
The '80s gave birth to user-friendly personal computers
The personal computer might not technically have been invented in the 1980s as early versions of the PC existed as far back as the '50s, but this decade did give life to the first examples that the average consumer might actually be comfortable using — and most familiar with today. Virtually all modern personal computers and related devices, like smartphones, now let users operate them via a graphical user interface (GUI). A GUI lets someone use a device of this type by navigating a visual menu or dashboard with icons representing programs, files, etc. Prior to the integration of GUI with personal computers, someone using a PC would have had to rely on the more cumbersome and confusing text-based interface.
Apple released its first GUI-based personal computers, the Lisa and the Mac, in 1983 and 1984, respectively. Shortly after, in 1985, Windows 1 became available. Although GUI had been in development in the '70s, combining it with personal computers in the '80s made what were once intimidating devices accessible to the public. Today, any average PC or smartphone user probably interfaces with a GUI device on a daily basis, even if they don't realize it.
3D printing dates back to the 1980s
Of all the items on this list, this one will likely be the biggest surprise for most. While 3D printers are still only beginning to hit their stride in terms of mainstream popularity, it's worth noting that this tech has its roots in the early '80s. For example, in 1980, the first application for a 3D printing patent was filed. Shortly after, in 1983, engineer and inventor Charles Hull unveiled the world's first stereolithography machine, the precursor to today's 3D printers. In 1986, Hull would receive the first patent for a 3D printing process.
These days, 3D printing tech is available to the average consumer, but it's still looked at as more of a novel device. As the 3D printing technology continues to change, it's likely to become increasingly affordable and sustainable. That said, getting the hang of 3D printing does involve a bit of a learning curve, so it's wise to learn about common 3D printing mistakes beginners make if you're just beginning to experiment with the craft.
The era of handheld gaming began in 1989
Smartphones have made it possible for both casual and committed gamers to indulge in their hobby virtually wherever they go. Long gone are the days when you need a large console or dedicated gaming PC to enjoy genuinely entertaining video games. Although the technology has certainly changed over the years, handheld gaming essentially began with the Nintendo Game Boy.
Nintendo's first handheld gaming console was released in 1989. While it technically wasn't the first handheld gaming device ever, those that came before it all had the same limitation: no interchangeable games. The Nintendo Game Boy's cartridge-based system changed that. Immediately, gamers understood the appeal of the device, resulting in one million units sold in the U.S. alone in just a few weeks of the Game Boy hitting shelves. It may be more of an icon of nostalgia than a piece genuine gaming tech these days, but the Game Boy still deserves credit for paving the way for today's handheld games.
The GIF is an '80s technology
Whether you pronounce it with a hard G or a soft G, the GIF truly is a remarkable little technology that has a surprising tie to the 1980s. Without the GIF, how would we show off our wit and meme-knowledge in text messages, Slack threads, and social media posts? These short, animated, and looping clips are essentially miniature videos, and they are such a common element of how we communicate in the internet age that many don't realize the format was invented to address a practical issue.
Before widespread internet access, subscription-based companies like CompuServe offered email and related services. However, users found it was difficult to send multiple large color image files as efficiently as they wanted. Thus, CompuServe tasked one of its computer scientists, Stephen Wilhite, to develop a compression technology that would reduce the size of image files without sacrificing color. The result, introduced in 1987, was the GIF, which stands for graphics interchange format. Along with compressing images effectively, it allowed users to arrange them in a sort of mini slideshow. This feature would develop into the animated GIFs we know today. Think about that the next time you send a three-second clip of a cat doing cat things.
The first major mobile phones were released in the 1980s
To reiterate an important point, developing a new technology takes time. Technically, the first call on a mobile phone was made back in 1973 when Motorola engineer Martin Cooper demonstrated the technology he and his team had been working on. According to Cooper, he actually used the opportunity to engage in a little competitive sparring — he claims he called a rival at AT&T to show off the fact that his team had developed a working mobile phone first.
However, it would be another decade before Motorola transformed a working prototype into a commercially available product. That product was the Motorola DynaTAC, released in 1983, and a large brick of a device by today's standards. Its bulky appearance might be a visual punchline now, but back when "Pong" was still considered a technological marvel, it likely made quite a different impression. That device paved the way for our modern smartphones.
These inventions remind us that the past isn't as far away as we might think. Yes, your MacBook might be a far cry from the Apple Lisa, but at its foundation, it's the same type of device. The 1980s was a time when technological advances seemed to be cropping up every day, and more than a few of the gadgets from this decade had real staying power.