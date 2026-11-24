The world has a plastic problem. We produce hundreds of millions of tons of plastic waste each and every year, but only a fraction of it is recycled. According to the OECD, plastic waste, which takes a shocking amount of time to decompose if left untouched, reached an estimated 400 million tons in 2024. But only around 9% of it is ever recycled, including in this clever way in Hawaii, with most of it ending up in landfills and being incinerated, or simply escaping into the environment.

Now, in what looks like a promising breakthrough when it comes to dealing with the growing amount of plastic waste, researchers at the University of Waterloo in Canada have demonstrated a way to turn plastic into acetic acid, which happens to be the main ingredient in vinegar. The method uses sunlight to activate a specially developed iron-based catalyst, triggering a series of chemical reactions that break down the plastic and convert it into the acidic compound.

For their work, the researchers took some inspiration from nature, where certain fungi use enzymes to break down tough organic materials such as those found in wood. They attempted to replicate this biological process using an artificial system, developing a catalyst made from individual iron atoms embedded in a material called carbon nitride. The approach essentially gives discarded plastic a new purpose, producing acetic acid instead of leaving it as waste. The researchers have demonstrated the process on several common plastics, including PET, PVC, polyethylene, and polypropylene.