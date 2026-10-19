Hawaii Is Finding A Clever Solution To Recycle Ocean Plastic

Hawaii may be known for its gorgeous beaches and crystal-clear waters, but the U.S. island chain happens to lie within the North Pacific Gyre, a huge system of circulating ocean currents that transports marine debris across the Pacific, concentrating it in certain areas. It means that Hawaiian islands like Oahu and Maui find themselves exposed to large amounts of marine debris carried by ocean currents, containing everything from fishing nets and ropes to bottles and food packaging. Intriguingly, some of the plastic waste polluting Hawaiian waters is now being tested for use in the state's road construction projects.

Since 2020, Hawaii has been using polymer-modified asphalt (PMA) for road construction. The material contains synthetic polymers that help make roads more resistant to damage from cracking and rutting. Researchers are now investigating whether some of these virgin polymers can be replaced with recycled plastic, including the material that's been removed from Hawaii's marine environment.

The project has so far involved using polyethylene, a type of synthetic polymer, recovered from items like household waste and discarded fishing nets. The plastic is processed and incorporated into the asphalt binder before the road is laid, giving waste that might otherwise end up in landfill, or potentially break down into nanoplastics in the ocean, a more useful existence in road infrastructure. Another benefit is that using recycled plastic reduces the need to produce and process virgin polymers, which should cut energy use and emissions linked to their production.