An internal sensor display can help you understand why fans suddenly ramp up or why something else occurred by giving you instant visibility into your computer's system health without you having to minimize the software you're currently running. This is why a gadget like Corsair's Xeneon Edge is one of the most interesting choices on the market. After all, generic mini sensor screens often require clunky third-party drivers, messy HDMI cable routing out the back of the case, or permanent double-sided tape. With this accessory placed inside your case window, it can act as a dedicated telemetry dashboard that allows you to keep an eye on CPU and GPU temperatures, fan speeds, and even frame rates at a quick glance. You can even use it as a secondary display for controlling music, checking Discord messages, or launching shortcuts.

What makes the Corsair display stand out is the 14.5-inch ultrawide panel with a resolution of 2560 x pixels and five-point multitouch support, which means you can tap and swipe on the screen to switch layouts or adjust settings. By using Windows display settings or the software that comes with the Xeneon Edge, you can customize what widgets appear on screen to work with your setup.

Maybe more importantly, while it might look like a complex modification, installing this accessory is pretty straightforward, as it features built-in magnets that snap securely onto any steel panel inside a PC case. Users only need a single USB-C cable to support DisplayPort Alt Mode or an internal motherboard USB header and graphics ports. On Amazon, customers can find the Corsair Xeneon Edge for $249.99, and more than 450 buyers have rated it at 4.1 stars.