10 Essential Tips And Tricks For Beginner PC Builders

When putting together your own PC, you can't just buy a power supply unit (PSU) with good reviews and call it a day. The first step in choosing a PSU is to determine how much wattage you need. Newegg's Power Supply Calculator is helpful for beginners. Select all the components you plan to install, and the website will provide an estimate of the total wattage these parts will require. For example, with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card, a Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU, and an ATX motherboard, Newegg recommends a power supply of at least 700W.

When buying a PSU, take a close look at the efficiency rating. A PSU with an 80+ Gold rating indicates at least 87% efficiency at maximum load. There are also 80+ (White), Bronze, Silver, Platinum, and Titanium, each with its rated load percentage. The higher the efficiency rating, the less heat and energy are wasted. If all this sounds foreign to you, I recommend reading PCMag's breakdown on choosing a power supply.

A PSU with higher wattage and efficiency ratings will cost more, but an underpowered unit can damage your components or cause crashes. If you estimate your power needs to be around 650W, get a 750W PSU just to be safe. A power supply is one of those PC parts you should never buy used, as any unknown faults might damage or brick the rest of your components.