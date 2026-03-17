Intel Vs. AMD: Which Is Better For Your Next Computer?

"Intel or AMD?" is still one of the first questions that most users ask when trying to figure out which processor is better for a new PC. However, the answer to this question is not as straightforward as it was a few years ago, and buyers now need to look beyond brand familiarity — especially since this choice will shape nearly every other aspect of the components in a build.

For many years, Intel was seen as the default choice in this debate. The manufacturer owned the mindshare, dominated prebuilt systems, and carried a reputation for quality and performance that its CPUs delivered. AMD, on the other hand, was seen as more appropriate for budget and entry-level desktops — but the company has since eaten into Intel's lead with its modern Ryzen processors, with data from Steam showing AMD CPUs being used by 43% of gamers on the platform.

So if you're about to spend some money on a DIY PC build, it's important to compare what each brand is offering right now instead of relying solely on older assumptions. AMD was able to close the performance gap in recent years, and in many cases, even surpass Intel in key areas that the company used to dominate, such as gaming and power efficiency, while offering better prices.