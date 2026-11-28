Although it may seem like they're a new phenomenon because of heavy recent media coverage, data centers have been around since the 1940s. The purpose of a data center is serving as a building for operating IT hardware. Granted, modern data centers look almost nothing like their older counterparts, thanks to smaller, more powerful computers connected to the internet and the use of cloud storage. Google built a hyperscale data center in 2006 in Oregon, a facility that may have created the modern standard. Estimates from the time say it consisted of three buildings covering more than 200,000 square feet.

What's the average size of a data center being built today in terms of servers housed? It varies quite a bit, depending on the project. Some micro data centers may only have around 140 servers. However, large hyperscale data centers could have 1 million or more servers. Some of the largest facilities could potentially house more than 6 million servers.

Companies rarely disclose the number of servers included in their data centers or the size of the server rooms. They may treat this information as proprietary. Industry professionals who try to estimate the number of servers might use the interior square footage of the building, which is public record when the company seeks building permits for the project from local governmental offices. Others may use the energy capacity of the building site, working backward to determine how many servers that amount of energy could support.