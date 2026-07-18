Here's What A Data Center Actually Does (Besides Use Electricity And Water)

As AI and its relevant tech companies become more ubiquitous in the United States and beyond, data centers have started cropping up all over the place, sometimes against the wishes of local businesses and residents. It's specifically data centers in service of AI tech that have drawn ire and controversy, but data centers have been in operation since well before the generative AI boom. It's through data centers that many of the baseline functions of the wireless ecosystem run, from sharing files to communicating on various apps.

There are data centers all over the world, with some of the largest providing wireless network connection exchange and cloud data storage services. These centers operate using a combination of physical data storage servers and cloud storage access to circulate data around their respective countries and communities. Data centers are not inherently problematic, especially the ones that are powered entirely through renewable means, but new data centers specifically meant to service the AI industry, driving up utility costs and bothering local residents, are what's drawing the majority of ire.