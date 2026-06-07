China's New Underwater Data Center Has An Unexpected Power Source

China is trying to solve its water-consuming, power-draining data center problems by moving them under the sea. Shanghai Hailanyun Technology (HiCloud), in collaboration with several government agencies, launched what it's calling the world's first wind-powered underwater data center in May 2026. It sits about 32 feet below the ocean's surface off the coast of Shanghai's Lin-gang Special Area, surrounded by a wind farm of more than 50 turbines. It houses about 2,000 servers, which is a small- to average-sized data center. Larger hyperscale data centers can house at least 5,000 servers. At full capacity, HiCloud's facility will operate at 24 megawatts. If running continuously for a year, it would use the same electricity as 20,000 U.S. homes. Engineers hope the $228-million project will solve the three critical data center concerns: electricity, cooling, and land use.

Data centers need enormous spaces to house servers, cooling systems, power infrastructure, backup systems, and other infrastructure. Land use is why more than two-thirds of the 1,500 data centers planned for the U.S. are in rural areas. The Lin-gang data center will have a minimal on-land footprint, despite neighboring 31 million people. Because it's in the ocean, the data center will stay cool using minimal fresh water, which is important because an extremely small percentage of the Earth's water is drinkable. Ocean cooling also helps reduce energy use. For comparison, land-based data centers use up to 40% of their energy to keep cool. This potential helps explain why HiCloud recently signed an agreement to work on a new 500 megawatt underwater data center.