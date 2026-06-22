Amazon's Data Centers Reportedly Used Over 2.5 Billion Gallons Of Water In Just One Year
AI data centers use lots of power to run each and every computer inside. All that energy can burn hot, and gallons of water are used to cool it down. A report from Amazon reveals just how much water the company uses in its data centers. Turns out, it's quite a lot, and the tech company is presenting it as a positive, but there's more to the data when put under a microscope.
Amazon claims the company's data centers are "seven times more water-efficient than the industry average." Comparisons were made between Google, Microsoft, and Meta, with Amazon claiming it uses less water than other companies' global data centers. In 2025, Amazon reported using 2.5 billion gallons of water throughout all its global data centers for the entire year, which the blog states is less than the EPA calculated 3.3 trillion gallons of water per year Americans use outdoors. Reddit users discussed how Amazon's reported water usage is low compared to golf courses' use of water.
The impact is shocking nonetheless, with so much water being used throughout Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft AI data centers. AI data centers may be doing more harm than good with their use of water and causing potential pollution.
Comparing Amazon's water usage
The Amazon report features data from other companies considered competitors in the technology business. Included in the data is a chart showing water efficiency levels from 2021 to 2025, with icons representing .25 liters per kilowatt-hour used. In 2024, Amazon/AWS used .25, with Google reportedly using 1.25 liters. However, those numbers may not be accurate, at least not when compared across global data centers.
The report shows gallons used by traditional data centers and AI data centers, which use more power-hungry computers to run data. The water use data from Google seems to only take into account its data centers that rely on Gemini AI to respond to questions.
Amazon is looking at new ways to use less power at its Amazon Data Centers, and is using "reclaimed" water from wastewater treatment plants instead of pulling from drinkable water, with around 26 data centers now 100% powered by reclaimed water. However, all that water usage could lead to a projected use of 7.7 billion gallons by 2030, according to a leaked statement which includes how Amazon may have been considering keeping the public unaware of how much water it uses.
What impact could this have on the environment?
All that water usage can and does impact the environment. There are major concerns with the rise of AI data centers and how they pollute the planet and use up its natural resources such as water. Data centers are more than just thirsty, they're power hungry, and take up lots of space, which is another point of discussion online where commenters aren't too happy about them.
AI data centers use up massive amounts of water, with many smaller-sized facilities using up to 300,000 gallons a day, and larger ones using more than five million gallons. It's a problem for many towns, especially ones dealing with drought. This can increase residents' water bills, plus lead to a shortage during hotter months. Not to mention data centers' impact on lakes, rivers, and streams, with water being taken from said water sources. Even with Amazon using wastewater, many centers still rely on drinkable water, of which there's already an extremely small percentage on Earth.
Data centers have become a hot topic in government, with many states pushing for a ban on them. More than a dozen states pushed for a ban, with several of them failing or vetoed in the process. Moratoriums are also being requested to have more time to understand the effects data centers put on surrounding communities.