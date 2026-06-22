Amazon's Data Centers Reportedly Used Over 2.5 Billion Gallons Of Water In Just One Year

AI data centers use lots of power to run each and every computer inside. All that energy can burn hot, and gallons of water are used to cool it down. A report from Amazon reveals just how much water the company uses in its data centers. Turns out, it's quite a lot, and the tech company is presenting it as a positive, but there's more to the data when put under a microscope.

Amazon claims the company's data centers are "seven times more water-efficient than the industry average." Comparisons were made between Google, Microsoft, and Meta, with Amazon claiming it uses less water than other companies' global data centers. In 2025, Amazon reported using 2.5 billion gallons of water throughout all its global data centers for the entire year, which the blog states is less than the EPA calculated 3.3 trillion gallons of water per year Americans use outdoors. Reddit users discussed how Amazon's reported water usage is low compared to golf courses' use of water.

The impact is shocking nonetheless, with so much water being used throughout Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft AI data centers. AI data centers may be doing more harm than good with their use of water and causing potential pollution.