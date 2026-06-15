Amazon's Data Center Breakthrough Might Change The Future Of Cloud Storage

Amazon, a heavy investor in AI, has pioneered a technology it says will make its data centers both more resilient and more power efficient. A 2026 report by Wired shared that Amazon claims the new architecture will allow the company to use 69% fewer routers and switches and 40% less power at its massive Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers, yet provide 33% better throughput.

The core of the breakthrough is called resilient network graphs, or RNG. It's a way to use random cable connections to make a network work more efficiently. In it are two key innovations: On the hardware side is a device called a ShuffleBox, which randomizes physical cable connections between network components to make the network structure more efficient. It pairs with software called Spraypoint, a custom traffic-routing algorithm specifically designed to work within the RNG design.

RNG relies on a theory pioneered by Hungarian mathematicians back in 1959, called random network graphs, specifically the Erdős–Rényi model. To understand it, it helps to picture a graph with several dots on it. The dots are connected randomly but, importantly, according to fixed probability rules. This means you get different final graphs every time, but also ones whose statistical properties can be predicted. While RNG is quasi-random rather than truly random, the random elements are governed by strict precepts. The resulting improvement in efficiency means less power-hungry hardware, which in turn means less power consumption across the network, a vital consideration as data centers struggle to find sources to meet their voracious appetite for power without overwhelming electric grids and infrastructure.