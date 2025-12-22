Amazon Revealed Its New AI Agent Tools - Here's What We Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even Amazon is getting in on the agentic AI game, with a recent announcement highlighting how the company plans to deploy agents built just for Amazon Web Services (AWS). Amazon outlined all of its new AI tools during a conference in December, highlighting not only its "frontier agents" — which the company touts as being able to take on more complex tasks for longer periods — but also its Nova Forge service, which allows other companies to train their own privatized instances of the Amazon Nova model, using their own data to create said frontier agents.

The new announcements came as part of the company's yearly re:Invent conference, and AWS Chief Executive Matt Garman said the new products help highlight Amazon's ongoing commitment to artificial intelligence, something that has reportedly come into question due to Amazon's slower response, despite the rate of AI adoption throughout the enterprise industry.

Despite being criticized for lagging behind a bit, these new changes could be the boost Amazon's AI offerings need to help it catch up to competitors. None of this strictly applies to consumers, though, as the AWS agents are more geared toward developers and companies alike. However, improved AWS AI integrations could help determine what your online experiences look like going forward, depending on how companies put them to use.

Of course, none of these "advancements" come freely, and while Amazon appears to be making big strides, the company's push will carry a much larger, longer-term cost in the requirements attached its new datacenters.