Meta's New AI Data Center Is The Size Of 70 Football Fields And Residents Are Left 'Scared'

Modern computing needs electricity; that's common sense. But the more powerful and more numerous the computers, like in a massive server farm for cloud or remote computing, the more power is needed. In the U.S., data center power consumption is likely to reach 35 gigawatts by 2030, an increase from 17 gigawatts in 2022. That explains why big tech is going all-in on nuclear energy to generate more power. However, power isn't the only resource data centers consume in droves. A single data center can soak up 5 million gallons of drinking water per day. Water is used to reduce heat generated by the computers, and is often treated with chemicals to prevent corrosion and bacterial growth. Not only are these facilities using tons of power, and water — drinking water locals need — but they are essentially contaminating the water so it cannot be repurposed. It's no surprise when Meta began building an absolutely massive AI Center in Louisiana, the size of 70 football fields, no one was happy about it. Worse yet, the locals are 'scared' about its impact, and for good reasons.

There is a precedent, the Louisiana locals don't seem to be overreacting. Residents of Newton County, Georgia, where another Meta AI data center was built, have reported issues with their own water supply, including water that stopped working, appliances that have repeatedly died and been replaced, and water that turns brown. A Meta spokesperson claims water for construction on that project was taken from more than 10 miles away from those affected and therefore it's "very unlikely" the facility impacted them. But for the Louisiana residents and the new $10 billion data center, the Georgia water experiences and additional requirements form a collective concern. Who really pays? For both the damage and additional expenses?