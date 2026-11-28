Apple has long been recognized for its innovations in the tech industry, particularly in the realm of personal computers. The MacBook Pro is among the company's many crowning achievements in the laptop market, and next-gen M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro devices with features like OLED touchscreens have especially impressed consumers with their technological upgrades. Surprising as it may be, many components Apple uses in its product designs aren't actually produced by the company, including its OLED displays. It may further shock MacBook Pro users to know that such crucial pieces of the company's modern devices are actually made by one of its greatest adversaries in the consumer electronics sphere.

Believe it or not, Samsung is the company in charge of crafting the OLED screens used for current M5 MacBook Pro laptops. TrendForce reported in October 2026 that Samsung Display, or SDC, is the only supplier Apple relies on for the MacBook Pro's high-end PROLED XDR Display. The components are produced at the Samsung Display production facility in Asan, South Korea.

It isn't an abnormal practice for Apple to rely on its competition as a third-party parts vendor, however. One of Apple's best iPhone features, also the OLED display, is actually made by Samsung, while companies including LG and BOE have fulfilled past panel orders. In fact, the company depends on over 200 vendors for the parts and components which go into its devices. So, in the grand scheme of things, Samsung is just another piece in the sprawling mosaic of businesses which form crucial elements of Apple's products behind the scenes.