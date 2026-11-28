Who Makes The MacBook Pro OLED Screen, And Where Is It Manufactured?
Apple has long been recognized for its innovations in the tech industry, particularly in the realm of personal computers. The MacBook Pro is among the company's many crowning achievements in the laptop market, and next-gen M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro devices with features like OLED touchscreens have especially impressed consumers with their technological upgrades. Surprising as it may be, many components Apple uses in its product designs aren't actually produced by the company, including its OLED displays. It may further shock MacBook Pro users to know that such crucial pieces of the company's modern devices are actually made by one of its greatest adversaries in the consumer electronics sphere.
Believe it or not, Samsung is the company in charge of crafting the OLED screens used for current M5 MacBook Pro laptops. TrendForce reported in October 2026 that Samsung Display, or SDC, is the only supplier Apple relies on for the MacBook Pro's high-end PROLED XDR Display. The components are produced at the Samsung Display production facility in Asan, South Korea.
It isn't an abnormal practice for Apple to rely on its competition as a third-party parts vendor, however. One of Apple's best iPhone features, also the OLED display, is actually made by Samsung, while companies including LG and BOE have fulfilled past panel orders. In fact, the company depends on over 200 vendors for the parts and components which go into its devices. So, in the grand scheme of things, Samsung is just another piece in the sprawling mosaic of businesses which form crucial elements of Apple's products behind the scenes.
Apple and Samsung's unconventional collaboration benefits both companies
It may have seemed like a bold move on Apple's end to have sought out a competitor like Samsung Display to produce essential components such as panels for the M5 MacBook Pro's OLED display. Its motive for doing so lies in the fact that Samsung is leagues ahead of most other companies when it comes to that particular technology. The South Korean company, too, saw lucrative benefits in the working relationship. When the partnership began in 2023, Samsung Display announced it'd invest $3.1 billion in OLED production for the MacBook Pro.
The fact that Samsung is the sole provider of MacBook Pro OLED panels marks an unconventional decision for Apple, which usually prefers not to put all its eggs in one basket regarding suppliers. "Apple generally really dislikes depending on a single supplier because it loses bargaining power," UBI Research analyst Kim Jun-ho told The Korea Herald in October 2026. "But Samsung Display was the only company ready with both the technology and the financial resources to make these new MacBook Pro panels." Samsung is still clearly an industry leader when it comes to OLED tech for mobile devices, as evidenced by the approximated 2.5 million OLED orders it has on its plate going into 2027. As Apple continues to improve the MacBook Pro and its OLED features, it wouldn't be too shocking if it stuck with Samsung Display, rather than fixing screens that aren't broken.