Several common issues found with smart home doorbells can be frustrating to manage, including video problems, audio glitches, and failures with motion detection. Ultimately, most of these challenges may relate to problems with your Wi-Fi connectivity. When these devices don't have a solid and consistent connection to the internet, they may fail to store video in the cloud or cause audio and video to skip.

It's common to notice weak Wi-Fi signals just outside the exterior doors to your home, where you would have a video doorbell or smart lock installed. Exterior doors can be thick, and most homes' exterior walls are about twice as thick (8 to 10 inches) as non-load-bearing interior walls. Materials used in walls (like drywall) naturally absorb a little bit of the Wi-Fi signal, weakening it. Brick, stone, and similar materials (which you may find on a home's exterior) cause far greater signal degradation though.

Figuring out what's interfering with your Wi-Fi signal and fixing it isn't always easy when the signal must pass through thicker walls. One option is to use mesh nodes that provide more access points to connect to the Wi-Fi router. In basic terms, placing multiple nodes around the home means you're closer to a node when you make a Wi-Fi connection, giving you more consistent signal. You can place a node near your video doorbell, strengthening its connection. Mesh nodes can connect to each other wirelessly or with Ethernet cables.